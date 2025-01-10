Manomay Tex India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.05
18.05
14.68
14.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
110.95
97.89
53.16
46.74
Net Worth
129
115.94
67.84
61.42
Minority Interest
Debt
299.88
145.34
141.28
93.81
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.84
2.76
4.37
4.23
Total Liabilities
432.72
264.04
213.49
159.46
Fixed Assets
217.83
79.11
75.64
56.28
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.31
0.27
0.24
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.2
0.21
0
Networking Capital
193.88
160.4
134.74
98.3
Inventories
171.12
107.08
91.47
56.02
Inventory Days
63.64
Sundry Debtors
140.3
144.98
120.97
78.8
Debtor Days
89.53
Other Current Assets
33.7
37.49
31.37
18.7
Sundry Creditors
-47.1
-46.63
-94.26
-50.49
Creditor Days
57.36
Other Current Liabilities
-104.14
-82.52
-14.81
-4.73
Cash
20.72
24.04
2.65
4.87
Total Assets
432.74
264.02
213.48
159.45
