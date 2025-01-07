Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
321.25
405.44
285.53
273.08
yoy growth (%)
-20.76
41.99
4.55
25.58
Raw materials
-199.62
-248.93
-190.71
-187.44
As % of sales
62.14
61.39
66.79
68.63
Employee costs
-12.05
-15.5
-9.24
-6.33
As % of sales
3.75
3.82
3.23
2.31
Other costs
-91.94
-115.47
-68.32
-66.14
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.62
28.48
23.92
24.22
Operating profit
17.62
25.53
17.25
13.16
OPM
5.48
6.29
6.04
4.82
Depreciation
-6.97
-9.76
-5.61
-5.32
Interest expense
-6.64
-8.51
-6.08
-4.59
Other income
0
0.17
0.74
0.49
Profit before tax
4
7.42
6.29
3.74
Taxes
-1.25
-0.64
-2.97
-1.4
Tax rate
-31.26
-8.67
-47.21
-37.46
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.75
6.77
3.32
2.34
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.75
6.77
3.32
2.34
yoy growth (%)
-59.35
103.86
42.01
87.11
NPM
0.85
1.67
1.16
0.85
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.