Manomay Tex India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

219.55
(1.57%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:20 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

321.25

405.44

285.53

273.08

yoy growth (%)

-20.76

41.99

4.55

25.58

Raw materials

-199.62

-248.93

-190.71

-187.44

As % of sales

62.14

61.39

66.79

68.63

Employee costs

-12.05

-15.5

-9.24

-6.33

As % of sales

3.75

3.82

3.23

2.31

Other costs

-91.94

-115.47

-68.32

-66.14

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.62

28.48

23.92

24.22

Operating profit

17.62

25.53

17.25

13.16

OPM

5.48

6.29

6.04

4.82

Depreciation

-6.97

-9.76

-5.61

-5.32

Interest expense

-6.64

-8.51

-6.08

-4.59

Other income

0

0.17

0.74

0.49

Profit before tax

4

7.42

6.29

3.74

Taxes

-1.25

-0.64

-2.97

-1.4

Tax rate

-31.26

-8.67

-47.21

-37.46

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.75

6.77

3.32

2.34

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.75

6.77

3.32

2.34

yoy growth (%)

-59.35

103.86

42.01

87.11

NPM

0.85

1.67

1.16

0.85

