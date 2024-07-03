Manomay Tex India Ltd Summary

Manomay Tex India Limited was originally incorporated at Bhilwara in Rajasthan as Manomay Tex India Private Limited, as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated April 13, 2009 issued by the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the Company got converted into Public company and the name of company was changed to Manomay Tex India Private Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on January 06, 2017, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur, Rajasthan.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and sale of synthetics denim fabrics in domestic and international markets having an integrated manufacturing unit based in Rajasthan which involves winding of yarn up to weaving and dispatch of garment. It is identified in textile industry by the brand name Manomay. The manufacturing plant of Company holds the capacity to contribute almost 17 million meters of fabric annually.The Company embarked on a new journey with a new plant of weaving established in Village Tradal Ichalkaranji with a production capacity of 45,00,000 m/ annum in 2011. It started its commercial production by setting up a fabric weaving unit in Ichalkaranji by installing eight air-jet looms. Thereafter in 2011, it set up its integrated manufacturing unit for production of denim fabric in Jojron Ka Khera near Bhilwara. It launched first Denim plant at Chittorgarh, in Rajasthan in 2012. The unit is equipped with adequate facilities and modern machineries. The Company enhanced its installed production capacity in FY 2015-16 to 225 lakh metres by addition of new line of Denim Machineries. At Ichalkaranji unit, the Company has been focused on manufacturing of suiting fabrics of different qualities as per the market demand. Equity share of company got listed on BSE on SME Platform in 2017 and Company was conquered by installing new auto airjet looms alongside Indigo dyeing machineries. It also installed new and advanced air jet looms and Indigo Dyeing Machineries. Since then, the Company has been working towards commercializing production, and focusing on the expansion. The Company installed Tsudakoma Brand New Automatic Shuttleless Zax001neo Air Jet Looms-36 Sets, at Plant site situated at Chittorgarh District of Rajasthan, which resulting increased the production capacity by 33% in 2021-22.