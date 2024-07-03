Summary

Digjam Limited was incorporated as Digjam Textiles Limited on June 17, 2015 as a wholly owned subsidiary of erstwhile Digjam Limited. The name of the Company was changed to Digjam Limited w.e.f March 23, 2016. The Company is engaged in the business of trading in all kinds of textiles and manufacturing of high quality woolen/worsted fabrics at Jamnagar, Gujarat under the brand DIGJAM. During FY 2016, a Scheme of Amalgamation between erstwhile Digjam Limited (the Amalgamating Company) with the Company was sanctioned by the Honble High Court of Gujarat vide Order dated February 17, 2016. The said Scheme became effective on March 17, 2016 with Registrar of Companies, Gujarat and pursuant thereto, the entire business and undertaking of the erstwhile Digjam Limited was transferred in the Company as going concern on June 30, 2015. As per the Scheme, the Company since the close of the period allotted 8,76,41,621 fully paid up Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each, at a premium of Rs. 5/- per Share and 5,00,000 - 8% Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 100/- each at par, on April 29, 2016 to the entitled shareholders of erstwhile Digjam Limited in the ratio 1 share for every 1 share held in erstwhile Digjam Limited on March 31, 2016.

