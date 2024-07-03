SectorTextiles
Open₹67
Prev. Close₹64.67
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.73
Day's High₹67
Day's Low₹62.01
52 Week's High₹103.95
52 Week's Low₹62.15
Book Value₹-0.57
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)124.6
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20
20
20
20
Preference Capital
27.06
27.06
27.06
27.06
Reserves
-4.16
8.07
19.95
18.46
Net Worth
42.9
55.13
67.01
65.52
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
6.07
0.81
9.21
59.01
yoy growth (%)
648.7
-91.18
-84.39
-40.51
Raw materials
-3.54
-0.63
-12.3
-32.14
As % of sales
58.27
78.6
133.52
54.47
Employee costs
-9.55
-11.41
-17.56
-24.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-15.12
-17.58
-44.36
-32.89
Depreciation
-2.42
-2.54
-2.63
-2.75
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
45.93
-12.03
-34.91
-19.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
648.7
-91.18
-84.39
-40.51
Op profit growth
-10.63
-49.14
61.45
218.01
EBIT growth
-9.53
-43.35
54.88
167.34
Net profit growth
-150.82
-60.35
34.84
52.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Hardik Patel.
Independent Director
D G Rajan
Independent Director
Sudha Sharma
Non Executive Director
Ajay Agarwal
Executive Director
Vinayak Hoskote Rao
Independent Director
Panchapakesan Swaminathan
Compliance Officer
Sonali Sanjaybhai Chheda
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Digjam Ltd
Summary
Digjam Limited was incorporated as Digjam Textiles Limited on June 17, 2015 as a wholly owned subsidiary of erstwhile Digjam Limited. The name of the Company was changed to Digjam Limited w.e.f March 23, 2016. The Company is engaged in the business of trading in all kinds of textiles and manufacturing of high quality woolen/worsted fabrics at Jamnagar, Gujarat under the brand DIGJAM. During FY 2016, a Scheme of Amalgamation between erstwhile Digjam Limited (the Amalgamating Company) with the Company was sanctioned by the Honble High Court of Gujarat vide Order dated February 17, 2016. The said Scheme became effective on March 17, 2016 with Registrar of Companies, Gujarat and pursuant thereto, the entire business and undertaking of the erstwhile Digjam Limited was transferred in the Company as going concern on June 30, 2015. As per the Scheme, the Company since the close of the period allotted 8,76,41,621 fully paid up Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each, at a premium of Rs. 5/- per Share and 5,00,000 - 8% Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 100/- each at par, on April 29, 2016 to the entitled shareholders of erstwhile Digjam Limited in the ratio 1 share for every 1 share held in erstwhile Digjam Limited on March 31, 2016.
Read More
The Digjam Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹62.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Digjam Ltd is ₹124.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Digjam Ltd is 0 and -111.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Digjam Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Digjam Ltd is ₹62.15 and ₹103.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Digjam Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 127.98%, 3 Years at -36.92%, 1 Year at -22.08%, 6 Month at -21.80%, 3 Month at -28.30% and 1 Month at -27.21%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.