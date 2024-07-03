iifl-logo-icon 1
Digjam Ltd Share Price

62.3
(-3.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:48:44 PM

  • Open67
  • Day's High67
  • 52 Wk High103.95
  • Prev. Close64.67
  • Day's Low62.01
  • 52 Wk Low 62.15
  • Turnover (lac)6.73
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-0.57
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)124.6
  • Div. Yield0
Digjam Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

67

Prev. Close

64.67

Turnover(Lac.)

6.73

Day's High

67

Day's Low

62.01

52 Week's High

103.95

52 Week's Low

62.15

Book Value

-0.57

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

124.6

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Digjam Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 May, 2024

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Digjam Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Digjam Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:13 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 90.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 90.00%

Non-Promoter- 1.45%

Institutions: 1.44%

Non-Institutions: 8.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Digjam Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20

20

20

20

Preference Capital

27.06

27.06

27.06

27.06

Reserves

-4.16

8.07

19.95

18.46

Net Worth

42.9

55.13

67.01

65.52

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

6.07

0.81

9.21

59.01

yoy growth (%)

648.7

-91.18

-84.39

-40.51

Raw materials

-3.54

-0.63

-12.3

-32.14

As % of sales

58.27

78.6

133.52

54.47

Employee costs

-9.55

-11.41

-17.56

-24.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-15.12

-17.58

-44.36

-32.89

Depreciation

-2.42

-2.54

-2.63

-2.75

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

45.93

-12.03

-34.91

-19.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

648.7

-91.18

-84.39

-40.51

Op profit growth

-10.63

-49.14

61.45

218.01

EBIT growth

-9.53

-43.35

54.88

167.34

Net profit growth

-150.82

-60.35

34.84

52.31

No Record Found

Digjam Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Digjam Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Hardik Patel.

Independent Director

D G Rajan

Independent Director

Sudha Sharma

Non Executive Director

Ajay Agarwal

Executive Director

Vinayak Hoskote Rao

Independent Director

Panchapakesan Swaminathan

Compliance Officer

Sonali Sanjaybhai Chheda

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Digjam Ltd

Summary

Digjam Limited was incorporated as Digjam Textiles Limited on June 17, 2015 as a wholly owned subsidiary of erstwhile Digjam Limited. The name of the Company was changed to Digjam Limited w.e.f March 23, 2016. The Company is engaged in the business of trading in all kinds of textiles and manufacturing of high quality woolen/worsted fabrics at Jamnagar, Gujarat under the brand DIGJAM. During FY 2016, a Scheme of Amalgamation between erstwhile Digjam Limited (the Amalgamating Company) with the Company was sanctioned by the Honble High Court of Gujarat vide Order dated February 17, 2016. The said Scheme became effective on March 17, 2016 with Registrar of Companies, Gujarat and pursuant thereto, the entire business and undertaking of the erstwhile Digjam Limited was transferred in the Company as going concern on June 30, 2015. As per the Scheme, the Company since the close of the period allotted 8,76,41,621 fully paid up Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each, at a premium of Rs. 5/- per Share and 5,00,000 - 8% Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 100/- each at par, on April 29, 2016 to the entitled shareholders of erstwhile Digjam Limited in the ratio 1 share for every 1 share held in erstwhile Digjam Limited on March 31, 2016.
Company FAQs

What is the Digjam Ltd share price today?

The Digjam Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹62.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Digjam Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Digjam Ltd is ₹124.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Digjam Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Digjam Ltd is 0 and -111.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Digjam Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Digjam Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Digjam Ltd is ₹62.15 and ₹103.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Digjam Ltd?

Digjam Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 127.98%, 3 Years at -36.92%, 1 Year at -22.08%, 6 Month at -21.80%, 3 Month at -28.30% and 1 Month at -27.21%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Digjam Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Digjam Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 90.00 %
Institutions - 1.45 %
Public - 8.55 %

