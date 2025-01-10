iifl-logo-icon 1
Digjam Ltd Balance Sheet

57.85
(-1.58%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:26:50 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20

20

20

20

Preference Capital

27.06

27.06

27.06

27.06

Reserves

-4.16

8.07

19.95

18.46

Net Worth

42.9

55.13

67.01

65.52

Minority Interest

Debt

23.78

46.26

56.87

47.88

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

66.68

101.39

123.88

113.4

Fixed Assets

58.96

59.5

117.54

119.85

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.92

41.74

6.02

-6.61

Inventories

10.57

18.66

16.67

9.13

Inventory Days

548.21

Sundry Debtors

6.15

9.38

9.93

1.61

Debtor Days

96.67

Other Current Assets

1.93

55.36

1.68

2.11

Sundry Creditors

-3.19

-3.89

-7.67

-5.73

Creditor Days

344.06

Other Current Liabilities

-13.54

-37.77

-14.59

-13.73

Cash

5.81

0.15

0.34

0.16

Total Assets

66.69

101.39

123.9

113.4

