|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
6.07
0.81
9.21
59.01
yoy growth (%)
648.7
-91.18
-84.39
-40.51
Raw materials
-3.54
-0.63
-12.3
-32.14
As % of sales
58.27
78.6
133.52
54.47
Employee costs
-9.55
-11.41
-17.56
-24.03
As % of sales
157.12
1,406.35
190.67
40.72
Other costs
-5.48
-2.74
-6.84
-19.86
As % of sales (Other Cost)
90.23
337.86
74.35
33.66
Operating profit
-12.5
-13.98
-27.5
-17.03
OPM
-205.63
-1,722.82
-298.55
-28.86
Depreciation
-2.42
-2.54
-2.63
-2.75
Interest expense
-0.23
-1.12
-15.3
-14.13
Other income
0.03
0.07
1.08
1.02
Profit before tax
-15.12
-17.58
-44.36
-32.89
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-15.12
-17.58
-44.36
-32.89
Exceptional items
24.06
0
0
0
Net profit
8.93
-17.58
-44.36
-32.89
yoy growth (%)
-150.82
-60.35
34.84
52.31
NPM
147.04
-2,165.96
-481.58
-55.74
