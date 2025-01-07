iifl-logo-icon 1
Digjam Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

62.9
(1.09%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

6.07

0.81

9.21

59.01

yoy growth (%)

648.7

-91.18

-84.39

-40.51

Raw materials

-3.54

-0.63

-12.3

-32.14

As % of sales

58.27

78.6

133.52

54.47

Employee costs

-9.55

-11.41

-17.56

-24.03

As % of sales

157.12

1,406.35

190.67

40.72

Other costs

-5.48

-2.74

-6.84

-19.86

As % of sales (Other Cost)

90.23

337.86

74.35

33.66

Operating profit

-12.5

-13.98

-27.5

-17.03

OPM

-205.63

-1,722.82

-298.55

-28.86

Depreciation

-2.42

-2.54

-2.63

-2.75

Interest expense

-0.23

-1.12

-15.3

-14.13

Other income

0.03

0.07

1.08

1.02

Profit before tax

-15.12

-17.58

-44.36

-32.89

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-15.12

-17.58

-44.36

-32.89

Exceptional items

24.06

0

0

0

Net profit

8.93

-17.58

-44.36

-32.89

yoy growth (%)

-150.82

-60.35

34.84

52.31

NPM

147.04

-2,165.96

-481.58

-55.74

Digjam : related Articles

