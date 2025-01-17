iifl-logo-icon 1
Digjam Ltd Peer Comparison

53.6
(-1.78%)
Jan 17, 2025

DIGJAM LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,375.85

133.121,54,812.33720.860.437,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

32.11

49.9216,281.9483.461.131,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

153.76

26.2414,737.48175.690.072,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

494.75

17.7114,068.35219.640.822,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

1,901.9

5.2211,510.9126.1401,315.48386.31

