Digjam Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-15.12
-17.58
-44.36
-32.89
Depreciation
-2.42
-2.54
-2.63
-2.75
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
45.93
-12.03
-34.91
-19.01
Other operating items
Operating
28.37
-32.16
-81.9
-54.65
Capital expenditure
-46.03
-0.13
-0.33
-0.07
Free cash flow
-17.65
-32.3
-82.23
-54.73
Equity raised
-110.34
-117.19
-29.42
37.24
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
5.63
55.54
52.08
47.2
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-122.36
-93.95
-59.58
29.7
No Record Found
