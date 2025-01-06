iifl-logo-icon 1
Digjam Ltd Cash Flow Statement

62.22
(-3.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:59 PM

Digjam FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-15.12

-17.58

-44.36

-32.89

Depreciation

-2.42

-2.54

-2.63

-2.75

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

45.93

-12.03

-34.91

-19.01

Other operating items

Operating

28.37

-32.16

-81.9

-54.65

Capital expenditure

-46.03

-0.13

-0.33

-0.07

Free cash flow

-17.65

-32.3

-82.23

-54.73

Equity raised

-110.34

-117.19

-29.42

37.24

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

5.63

55.54

52.08

47.2

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-122.36

-93.95

-59.58

29.7

