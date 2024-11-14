Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Digjam Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30 2024.

Board Meeting 28 Sep 2024 28 Sep 2024

Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on September 28, 2024 Allotment of Unsecured, Unlisted Non-Convertible Debentures.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Digjam Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 2. Issuance of Unsecured Unlisted Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company aggregating upto ? 50 Crores on preferential basis or such other mode in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2013 such other acts rules regulations laws and statutes as may be applicable (including any statutory modification(s) thereto or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force) subject to all such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on August 14, 2024

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 20 May 2024

Digjam Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. The Audited Financial Results for the quarter / year ended as March 31, 2024 of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 4 Feb 2024