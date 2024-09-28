|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Sep 2024
|29 May 2024
|AGM 23/09/2024 Postponement of the 9th Annual General Meeting. This is in reference to our letter dated May 27, 2024, wherein the Company had informed that 9th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Monday, September 23, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06-09-2024) Proceedings of the 9th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 28, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024) 1. Voting Results 2. Consolidated Report of the Scrutinizer (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.