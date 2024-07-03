iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rajvir Industries Ltd Share Price

8.88
(0.00%)
Dec 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8.88
  • Day's High8.88
  • 52 Wk High8.88
  • Prev. Close8.88
  • Day's Low8.88
  • 52 Wk Low 5.25
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-234.4
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.55
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Rajvir Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

8.88

Prev. Close

8.88

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

8.88

Day's Low

8.88

52 Week's High

8.88

52 Week's Low

5.25

Book Value

-234.4

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.55

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Rajvir Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Rajvir Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Rajvir Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:06 AM
Jun-2021Mar-2021Dec-2020Sep-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.93%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 25.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Rajvir Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

3.99

3.99

3.99

3.99

Preference Capital

9.5

9.5

9.5

0

Reserves

-97.63

-64.86

-24.7

0.37

Net Worth

-84.14

-51.37

-11.21

4.36

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

33.93

93.65

153.14

172.75

yoy growth (%)

-63.76

-38.84

-11.35

69.93

Raw materials

-20.98

-54.74

-77.68

-86.08

As % of sales

61.83

58.45

50.72

49.82

Employee costs

-8.71

-15.2

-19.64

-23.13

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-27.43

-20.06

-3.81

-12.62

Depreciation

-2.6

-3.22

-3.31

-9.4

Tax paid

-3.93

-1.64

4.47

2.83

Working capital

-68.03

59.48

-19.88

0.09

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-63.76

-38.84

-11.35

69.93

Op profit growth

-1,433.2

-96.11

0.06

22.58

EBIT growth

386.09

-113.74

63.68

88.31

Net profit growth

31.51

93.07

101.58

-44.9

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Rajvir Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Rajvir Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Upender Kumar Agarwal

Managing Director

Ritesh Kumar Agarwal

Addtnl Independent Director

Sudhakar Kanneboyina

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rajvir Industries Ltd

Summary

Rajvir Industries Limited, incorporated in 2004, is an integrated producer of cotton, melange, synthetics, modal, dyed products, compact yarn, flame-retardant, supima, silk, wool, cashmere and angora blends. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of yarn. Its principal products include cotton yarn and poly and viscose (PV) yarn. Its other products include melange yarn, flame retardant yarns, modal and dyed yarn. The Company in 2017, launched its Product Card/Business brochure- Passion for Fashion with fashion yarn collections such as Tribled, Denim Look, Dots/Neps, Streaks/Irregular Patterns, magic yarns.The Companys state-of-the-art production capacity is massive. With a dedicated vision towards growth, it keeps adding to capacity every year making it bigger, introducing newer products and widening its area of function. The Company with sheer focus on evolution and technical upliftment, installs new machinery and machinery improvements in Slub Motion Machinery LRSB draw flame Additions/ improvements in Effluent Treatment Plants Created spindle conversion and additions in plant infrastructure.Apart from this, the Company enjoys a strong customer base in India with market leaders in both innerwear and outerwear segments including Rupa, Lux, Dollar and Kothari in the innerwear segment, shirting producers such as Madana, Bombay Rayon and almost all leading shirt weight producers of the southern market. Leading knit wear exporters of India including Eastman, Poppys, Classic
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Rajvir Industries Ltd share price today?

The Rajvir Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹8.88 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rajvir Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rajvir Industries Ltd is ₹3.55 Cr. as of 02 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rajvir Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rajvir Industries Ltd is 0 and -0.04 as of 02 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rajvir Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rajvir Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rajvir Industries Ltd is ₹5.25 and ₹8.88 as of 02 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Rajvir Industries Ltd?

Rajvir Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -10.54%, 3 Years at 4.87%, 1 Year at 85.00%, 6 Month at 40.95%, 3 Month at 4.96% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rajvir Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rajvir Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.94 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 25.04 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Rajvir Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.