SectorTextiles
Open₹8.88
Prev. Close₹8.88
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹8.88
Day's Low₹8.88
52 Week's High₹8.88
52 Week's Low₹5.25
Book Value₹-234.4
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.55
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
3.99
3.99
3.99
3.99
Preference Capital
9.5
9.5
9.5
0
Reserves
-97.63
-64.86
-24.7
0.37
Net Worth
-84.14
-51.37
-11.21
4.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
33.93
93.65
153.14
172.75
yoy growth (%)
-63.76
-38.84
-11.35
69.93
Raw materials
-20.98
-54.74
-77.68
-86.08
As % of sales
61.83
58.45
50.72
49.82
Employee costs
-8.71
-15.2
-19.64
-23.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-27.43
-20.06
-3.81
-12.62
Depreciation
-2.6
-3.22
-3.31
-9.4
Tax paid
-3.93
-1.64
4.47
2.83
Working capital
-68.03
59.48
-19.88
0.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-63.76
-38.84
-11.35
69.93
Op profit growth
-1,433.2
-96.11
0.06
22.58
EBIT growth
386.09
-113.74
63.68
88.31
Net profit growth
31.51
93.07
101.58
-44.9
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Upender Kumar Agarwal
Managing Director
Ritesh Kumar Agarwal
Addtnl Independent Director
Sudhakar Kanneboyina
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rajvir Industries Ltd
Summary
Rajvir Industries Limited, incorporated in 2004, is an integrated producer of cotton, melange, synthetics, modal, dyed products, compact yarn, flame-retardant, supima, silk, wool, cashmere and angora blends. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of yarn. Its principal products include cotton yarn and poly and viscose (PV) yarn. Its other products include melange yarn, flame retardant yarns, modal and dyed yarn. The Company in 2017, launched its Product Card/Business brochure- Passion for Fashion with fashion yarn collections such as Tribled, Denim Look, Dots/Neps, Streaks/Irregular Patterns, magic yarns.The Companys state-of-the-art production capacity is massive. With a dedicated vision towards growth, it keeps adding to capacity every year making it bigger, introducing newer products and widening its area of function. The Company with sheer focus on evolution and technical upliftment, installs new machinery and machinery improvements in Slub Motion Machinery LRSB draw flame Additions/ improvements in Effluent Treatment Plants Created spindle conversion and additions in plant infrastructure.Apart from this, the Company enjoys a strong customer base in India with market leaders in both innerwear and outerwear segments including Rupa, Lux, Dollar and Kothari in the innerwear segment, shirting producers such as Madana, Bombay Rayon and almost all leading shirt weight producers of the southern market. Leading knit wear exporters of India including Eastman, Poppys, Classic
Read More
The Rajvir Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹8.88 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rajvir Industries Ltd is ₹3.55 Cr. as of 02 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Rajvir Industries Ltd is 0 and -0.04 as of 02 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rajvir Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rajvir Industries Ltd is ₹5.25 and ₹8.88 as of 02 Dec ‘24
Rajvir Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -10.54%, 3 Years at 4.87%, 1 Year at 85.00%, 6 Month at 40.95%, 3 Month at 4.96% and 1 Month at 0.00%.
