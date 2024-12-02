iifl-logo-icon 1
Rajvir Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

8.88
(0.00%)
Dec 2, 2024

QUICKLINKS FOR Rajvir Industries Ltd

Rajvir Inds. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-27.43

-20.06

-3.81

-12.62

Depreciation

-2.6

-3.22

-3.31

-9.4

Tax paid

-3.93

-1.64

4.47

2.83

Working capital

-68.03

59.48

-19.88

0.09

Other operating items

Operating

-102

34.54

-22.53

-19.1

Capital expenditure

-0.01

-144.26

0.59

-0.12

Free cash flow

-102.01

-109.71

-21.93

-19.23

Equity raised

-89.48

10.14

15.65

33.05

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

24.93

20.76

39.98

46.33

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-166.56

-78.81

33.69

60.14

