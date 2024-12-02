Rajvir Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-27.43
-20.06
-3.81
-12.62
Depreciation
-2.6
-3.22
-3.31
-9.4
Tax paid
-3.93
-1.64
4.47
2.83
Working capital
-68.03
59.48
-19.88
0.09
Other operating items
Operating
-102
34.54
-22.53
-19.1
Capital expenditure
-0.01
-144.26
0.59
-0.12
Free cash flow
-102.01
-109.71
-21.93
-19.23
Equity raised
-89.48
10.14
15.65
33.05
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
24.93
20.76
39.98
46.33
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-166.56
-78.81
33.69
60.14
