iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rajvir Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

8.88
(0.00%)
Dec 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rajvir Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

33.93

93.65

153.14

172.75

yoy growth (%)

-63.76

-38.84

-11.35

69.93

Raw materials

-20.98

-54.74

-77.68

-86.08

As % of sales

61.83

58.45

50.72

49.82

Employee costs

-8.71

-15.2

-19.64

-23.13

As % of sales

25.68

16.23

12.82

13.39

Other costs

-12.92

-23.04

-39.01

-46.74

As % of sales (Other Cost)

38.09

24.61

25.47

27.05

Operating profit

-8.69

0.65

16.8

16.79

OPM

-25.61

0.69

10.97

9.72

Depreciation

-2.6

-3.22

-3.31

-9.4

Interest expense

-17.7

-18.06

-18.38

-21.52

Other income

1.56

0.57

1.07

1.5

Profit before tax

-27.43

-20.06

-3.81

-12.62

Taxes

-3.93

-1.64

4.47

2.83

Tax rate

14.34

8.2

-117.26

-22.43

Minorities and other

-3.35

-3.26

-13.59

0

Adj. profit

-34.72

-24.97

-12.93

-9.79

Exceptional items

1.88

0

0

3.37

Net profit

-32.84

-24.97

-12.93

-6.41

yoy growth (%)

31.51

93.07

101.58

-44.9

NPM

-96.76

-26.66

-8.44

-3.71

Rajvir Inds. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Rajvir Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.