|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
33.93
93.65
153.14
172.75
yoy growth (%)
-63.76
-38.84
-11.35
69.93
Raw materials
-20.98
-54.74
-77.68
-86.08
As % of sales
61.83
58.45
50.72
49.82
Employee costs
-8.71
-15.2
-19.64
-23.13
As % of sales
25.68
16.23
12.82
13.39
Other costs
-12.92
-23.04
-39.01
-46.74
As % of sales (Other Cost)
38.09
24.61
25.47
27.05
Operating profit
-8.69
0.65
16.8
16.79
OPM
-25.61
0.69
10.97
9.72
Depreciation
-2.6
-3.22
-3.31
-9.4
Interest expense
-17.7
-18.06
-18.38
-21.52
Other income
1.56
0.57
1.07
1.5
Profit before tax
-27.43
-20.06
-3.81
-12.62
Taxes
-3.93
-1.64
4.47
2.83
Tax rate
14.34
8.2
-117.26
-22.43
Minorities and other
-3.35
-3.26
-13.59
0
Adj. profit
-34.72
-24.97
-12.93
-9.79
Exceptional items
1.88
0
0
3.37
Net profit
-32.84
-24.97
-12.93
-6.41
yoy growth (%)
31.51
93.07
101.58
-44.9
NPM
-96.76
-26.66
-8.44
-3.71
