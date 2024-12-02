Rajvir Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
3.99
3.99
3.99
3.99
Preference Capital
9.5
9.5
9.5
0
Reserves
-97.63
-64.86
-24.7
0.37
Net Worth
-84.14
-51.37
-11.21
4.36
Minority Interest
Debt
148.12
149.78
155.87
180.77
Deferred Tax Liability Net
20.22
19.44
18.47
20.62
Total Liabilities
84.2
117.85
163.13
205.75
Fixed Assets
28.34
30.91
33.68
129.14
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
26.64
30.26
30.05
34.05
Networking Capital
28.66
55.85
99.13
40.71
Inventories
14.41
19.33
38.89
61.02
Inventory Days
154.97
151.56
145.43
Sundry Debtors
2.96
4.06
5.06
9.47
Debtor Days
31.83
19.72
22.57
Other Current Assets
127.96
128.37
129.04
39.03
Sundry Creditors
-29.3
-28.44
-29.27
-39.24
Creditor Days
315.1
114.07
93.52
Other Current Liabilities
-87.37
-67.47
-44.59
-29.57
Cash
0.55
0.82
0.28
1.88
Total Assets
84.19
117.84
163.14
205.78
