Rajvir Industries Ltd Summary

Rajvir Industries Limited, incorporated in 2004, is an integrated producer of cotton, melange, synthetics, modal, dyed products, compact yarn, flame-retardant, supima, silk, wool, cashmere and angora blends. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of yarn. Its principal products include cotton yarn and poly and viscose (PV) yarn. Its other products include melange yarn, flame retardant yarns, modal and dyed yarn. The Company in 2017, launched its Product Card/Business brochure- Passion for Fashion with fashion yarn collections such as Tribled, Denim Look, Dots/Neps, Streaks/Irregular Patterns, magic yarns.The Companys state-of-the-art production capacity is massive. With a dedicated vision towards growth, it keeps adding to capacity every year making it bigger, introducing newer products and widening its area of function. The Company with sheer focus on evolution and technical upliftment, installs new machinery and machinery improvements in Slub Motion Machinery LRSB draw flame Additions/ improvements in Effluent Treatment Plants Created spindle conversion and additions in plant infrastructure.Apart from this, the Company enjoys a strong customer base in India with market leaders in both innerwear and outerwear segments including Rupa, Lux, Dollar and Kothari in the innerwear segment, shirting producers such as Madana, Bombay Rayon and almost all leading shirt weight producers of the southern market. Leading knit wear exporters of India including Eastman, Poppys, Classic Polo, in the southern market and Shahi Exports, Richa Global, Orient Crafts and other leading garment exporters from the Northern markets besides their presence in almost all of the yarn markets in the country like Delhi, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Kanpur, Kolkata, Ichalkaranji, Mumbai, Tirupur, Salem and Erode.The Company is also about to embark on a new shirt weight project with 48 looms and supporting finishing equipment to produce around half a million meters of yarn dyed checks/stripes. It exports products to around 40 countries including Central America, Europe, Asia, The Indian Subcontinent, Middle East and Africa. The spinning capacity is of 1,11,840 spindles. The Company boasts of having a massive collection that encompasses over 8,000 melange/heather shades and a range that covers everything from 100% cotton/organic/ fair-trade, combed yarns, blended yarns (polyester, viscose, modal, spun silk and flame- retardant) melange / heather yarns, modal yarns, synthetic yarns and cheese-dyed yarns.