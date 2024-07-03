Summary

Gloster Limited was formerly incorporated as Kettlewell Bullen & Company Limited on February 18, 1992. The Company changed the name from Kettlewell Bullen & Company Ltd to Gloster Limited in April, 2018. Earlier, the principle business activity of the Company was Non Banking Financial Institution activity, which presently got changed to manufacturing of jute products, post Scheme of Arrangement. The Company is a leading manufacturer & exporter of all types of jute & jute allied products, woven & non- woven jute geotextiles, treated fabric-rot proof, fire retardant, jute products for interior decoration & packaging of industrial & agricultural produce. It also produces jute & cotton shopping bags & made ups. It exports jute goods to various countries spread over the world. The companys manufacturing facilities are located at Bauria on the banks of Holy Ganges in West Bengal. Gloster Lifestyle Limited, Gloster Specialities Limited and Gloster Gujrat Limited were incorporated wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company in March, 2011. During the year 2015, the Company divested its entire stake in its subsidiary viz Gloster Gujarat Limited. As a result of the sale of shares, Gloster Gujarat Limited ceased to be the subsidiary of the Company with effect from 28th March 2015.In 2017-18, the Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and erstwhile Gloster Limited for merger was given effect on 30.3.2018 and the Undertaking of erstwhile Gloster Limited was transferred to the Company as

