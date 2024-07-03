iifl-logo-icon 1
Gloster Ltd Share Price

664.15
(-2.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:22 PM

  • Open681.3
  • Day's High688.95
  • 52 Wk High940.05
  • Prev. Close683.55
  • Day's Low655
  • 52 Wk Low 631.2
  • Turnover (lac)12.29
  • P/E19.99
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1,058.42
  • EPS34.29
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)726.8
  • Div. Yield2.92
No Records Found

Gloster Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

681.3

Prev. Close

683.55

Turnover(Lac.)

12.29

Day's High

688.95

Day's Low

655

52 Week's High

940.05

52 Week's Low

631.2

Book Value

1,058.42

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

726.8

P/E

19.99

EPS

34.29

Divi. Yield

2.92

Gloster Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 20

arrow

31 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 May, 2024

arrow

31 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Gloster Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Gloster Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:48 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.62%

Non-Promoter- 14.61%

Institutions: 14.61%

Non-Institutions: 12.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gloster Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.94

10.94

5.47

5.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,131.56

1,080.79

1,070.33

987.24

Net Worth

1,142.5

1,091.73

1,075.8

992.71

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2016

Revenue

493.08

494.9

1.62

yoy growth (%)

-0.36

30,357.58

Raw materials

-251.68

-246.46

0

As % of sales

51.04

49.8

0

Employee costs

-86.82

-89.58

-0.39

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

61.04

43.12

Depreciation

-31.73

-31.14

Tax paid

-19.94

-8.83

Working capital

53.72

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.36

Op profit growth

8.14

EBIT growth

37.02

Net profit growth

131.27

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

646.4

710.18

733.82

493.09

494.91

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

646.4

710.18

733.82

493.09

494.91

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

13.8

25.91

48.56

27.58

11.11

Gloster Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gloster Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Non Exe. Director

S N Bhattacharya

Independent Non Exe. Director

Prabir Ray

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ishani Ray

Independent Non Exe. Director

ROHIT BIHANI

Executive Chairman

Hemant Bangur

Managing Director

D C Baheti

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Yogendra Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ayan Datta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gloster Ltd

Summary

Gloster Limited was formerly incorporated as Kettlewell Bullen & Company Limited on February 18, 1992. The Company changed the name from Kettlewell Bullen & Company Ltd to Gloster Limited in April, 2018. Earlier, the principle business activity of the Company was Non Banking Financial Institution activity, which presently got changed to manufacturing of jute products, post Scheme of Arrangement. The Company is a leading manufacturer & exporter of all types of jute & jute allied products, woven & non- woven jute geotextiles, treated fabric-rot proof, fire retardant, jute products for interior decoration & packaging of industrial & agricultural produce. It also produces jute & cotton shopping bags & made ups. It exports jute goods to various countries spread over the world. The companys manufacturing facilities are located at Bauria on the banks of Holy Ganges in West Bengal. Gloster Lifestyle Limited, Gloster Specialities Limited and Gloster Gujrat Limited were incorporated wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company in March, 2011. During the year 2015, the Company divested its entire stake in its subsidiary viz Gloster Gujarat Limited. As a result of the sale of shares, Gloster Gujarat Limited ceased to be the subsidiary of the Company with effect from 28th March 2015.In 2017-18, the Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and erstwhile Gloster Limited for merger was given effect on 30.3.2018 and the Undertaking of erstwhile Gloster Limited was transferred to the Company as
Company FAQs

What is the Gloster Ltd share price today?

The Gloster Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹664.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gloster Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gloster Ltd is ₹726.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gloster Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gloster Ltd is 19.99 and 0.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gloster Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gloster Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gloster Ltd is ₹631.2 and ₹940.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gloster Ltd?

Gloster Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -25.53%, 6 Month at -16.57%, 3 Month at -7.20% and 1 Month at -5.52%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gloster Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gloster Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.63 %
Institutions - 14.62 %
Public - 12.75 %

