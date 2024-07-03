SectorTextiles
Open₹681.3
Prev. Close₹683.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹12.29
Day's High₹688.95
Day's Low₹655
52 Week's High₹940.05
52 Week's Low₹631.2
Book Value₹1,058.42
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)726.8
P/E19.99
EPS34.29
Divi. Yield2.92
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.94
10.94
5.47
5.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,131.56
1,080.79
1,070.33
987.24
Net Worth
1,142.5
1,091.73
1,075.8
992.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
Revenue
493.08
494.9
1.62
yoy growth (%)
-0.36
30,357.58
Raw materials
-251.68
-246.46
0
As % of sales
51.04
49.8
0
Employee costs
-86.82
-89.58
-0.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
61.04
43.12
Depreciation
-31.73
-31.14
Tax paid
-19.94
-8.83
Working capital
53.72
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.36
Op profit growth
8.14
EBIT growth
37.02
Net profit growth
131.27
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
646.4
710.18
733.82
493.09
494.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
646.4
710.18
733.82
493.09
494.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
13.8
25.91
48.56
27.58
11.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Non Exe. Director
S N Bhattacharya
Independent Non Exe. Director
Prabir Ray
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ishani Ray
Independent Non Exe. Director
ROHIT BIHANI
Executive Chairman
Hemant Bangur
Managing Director
D C Baheti
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Yogendra Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ayan Datta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Gloster Ltd
Summary
Gloster Limited was formerly incorporated as Kettlewell Bullen & Company Limited on February 18, 1992. The Company changed the name from Kettlewell Bullen & Company Ltd to Gloster Limited in April, 2018. Earlier, the principle business activity of the Company was Non Banking Financial Institution activity, which presently got changed to manufacturing of jute products, post Scheme of Arrangement. The Company is a leading manufacturer & exporter of all types of jute & jute allied products, woven & non- woven jute geotextiles, treated fabric-rot proof, fire retardant, jute products for interior decoration & packaging of industrial & agricultural produce. It also produces jute & cotton shopping bags & made ups. It exports jute goods to various countries spread over the world. The companys manufacturing facilities are located at Bauria on the banks of Holy Ganges in West Bengal. Gloster Lifestyle Limited, Gloster Specialities Limited and Gloster Gujrat Limited were incorporated wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company in March, 2011. During the year 2015, the Company divested its entire stake in its subsidiary viz Gloster Gujarat Limited. As a result of the sale of shares, Gloster Gujarat Limited ceased to be the subsidiary of the Company with effect from 28th March 2015.In 2017-18, the Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and erstwhile Gloster Limited for merger was given effect on 30.3.2018 and the Undertaking of erstwhile Gloster Limited was transferred to the Company as
Read More
The Gloster Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹664.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gloster Ltd is ₹726.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gloster Ltd is 19.99 and 0.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gloster Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gloster Ltd is ₹631.2 and ₹940.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gloster Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -25.53%, 6 Month at -16.57%, 3 Month at -7.20% and 1 Month at -5.52%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.