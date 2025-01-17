iifl-logo-icon 1
Gloster Ltd Key Ratios

719.05
(5.78%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:16 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.36

-1.75

Op profit growth

2.66

-4.18

EBIT growth

28.57

-16.94

Net profit growth

110.81

-43.99

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

13.86

13.45

13.79

EBIT margin

12.12

9.39

11.11

Net profit margin

8.36

3.95

6.93

RoCE

5.51

4.57

RoNW

1.07

0.54

RoA

0.95

0.48

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

75.41

35.77

174.72

Dividend per share

25

15

7.5

Cash EPS

15.71

-21.26

18.31

Book value per share

1,817.2

1,701.97

4,308.4

Valuation ratios

P/E

3.84

5.22

P/CEPS

18.45

-8.79

P/B

0.15

0.1

EV/EBIDTA

3.35

2.5

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-34.66

-20.73

-33.32

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

22.14

18.29

Inventory days

99.28

72.45

Creditor days

-9.11

-6.83

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-29.98

-16.1

-15.64

Net debt / equity

0

-0.01

0.03

Net debt / op. profit

-0.1

-0.15

0.49

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-51.04

-49.8

-52.45

Employee costs

-17.68

-18.1

-16.65

Other costs

-17.41

-18.64

-17.09

