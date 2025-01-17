Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.36
-1.75
Op profit growth
2.66
-4.18
EBIT growth
28.57
-16.94
Net profit growth
110.81
-43.99
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
13.86
13.45
13.79
EBIT margin
12.12
9.39
11.11
Net profit margin
8.36
3.95
6.93
RoCE
5.51
4.57
RoNW
1.07
0.54
RoA
0.95
0.48
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
75.41
35.77
174.72
Dividend per share
25
15
7.5
Cash EPS
15.71
-21.26
18.31
Book value per share
1,817.2
1,701.97
4,308.4
Valuation ratios
P/E
3.84
5.22
P/CEPS
18.45
-8.79
P/B
0.15
0.1
EV/EBIDTA
3.35
2.5
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-34.66
-20.73
-33.32
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
22.14
18.29
Inventory days
99.28
72.45
Creditor days
-9.11
-6.83
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-29.98
-16.1
-15.64
Net debt / equity
0
-0.01
0.03
Net debt / op. profit
-0.1
-0.15
0.49
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-51.04
-49.8
-52.45
Employee costs
-17.68
-18.1
-16.65
Other costs
-17.41
-18.64
-17.09
