Gloster Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

694.25
(4.53%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:21 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Gloster Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2016

Revenue

493.08

494.9

1.62

yoy growth (%)

-0.36

30,357.58

Raw materials

-251.68

-246.46

0

As % of sales

51.04

49.8

0

Employee costs

-86.82

-89.58

-0.39

As % of sales

17.6

18.1

24.29

Other costs

-82.22

-91.94

-0.15

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.67

18.57

9.33

Operating profit

72.36

66.9

1.07

OPM

14.67

13.51

66.36

Depreciation

-31.73

-31.14

-0.04

Interest expense

-1.99

-2.88

0

Other income

22.42

10.25

1.09

Profit before tax

61.04

43.12

2.12

Taxes

-19.94

-8.83

-0.36

Tax rate

-32.66

-20.49

-17.18

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

41.1

34.28

1.76

Exceptional items

3.5

-15

0

Net profit

44.6

19.28

1.76

yoy growth (%)

131.27

994.12

NPM

9.04

3.89

108.48

