|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
Revenue
493.08
494.9
1.62
yoy growth (%)
-0.36
30,357.58
Raw materials
-251.68
-246.46
0
As % of sales
51.04
49.8
0
Employee costs
-86.82
-89.58
-0.39
As % of sales
17.6
18.1
24.29
Other costs
-82.22
-91.94
-0.15
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.67
18.57
9.33
Operating profit
72.36
66.9
1.07
OPM
14.67
13.51
66.36
Depreciation
-31.73
-31.14
-0.04
Interest expense
-1.99
-2.88
0
Other income
22.42
10.25
1.09
Profit before tax
61.04
43.12
2.12
Taxes
-19.94
-8.83
-0.36
Tax rate
-32.66
-20.49
-17.18
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
41.1
34.28
1.76
Exceptional items
3.5
-15
0
Net profit
44.6
19.28
1.76
yoy growth (%)
131.27
994.12
NPM
9.04
3.89
108.48
