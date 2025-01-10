Gloster Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.94
10.94
5.47
5.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,131.56
1,080.79
1,070.33
987.24
Net Worth
1,142.5
1,091.73
1,075.8
992.71
Minority Interest
Debt
76.3
30.32
12.86
26.79
Deferred Tax Liability Net
82.39
82.19
90.68
93.67
Total Liabilities
1,301.19
1,204.24
1,179.34
1,113.17
Fixed Assets
595.54
597.48
609.12
620.43
Intangible Assets
Investments
376.91
372.66
363.19
179.76
Deferred Tax Asset Net
8.36
5.76
4.49
32.25
Networking Capital
319.55
226.82
192.87
266.17
Inventories
148.11
146.74
140.49
149.93
Inventory Days
110.98
Sundry Debtors
39.97
38.21
29.79
30.9
Debtor Days
22.87
Other Current Assets
197.1
99.91
84.02
149.71
Sundry Creditors
-18.82
-9.85
-11.98
-13.74
Creditor Days
10.17
Other Current Liabilities
-46.81
-48.19
-49.45
-50.63
Cash
0.84
1.54
9.68
14.55
Total Assets
1,301.2
1,204.26
1,179.35
1,113.16
No Record Found
