To the Members of Gloster Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Gloster Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of a_airs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and total comprehensive income (comprising of Profit and other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year then ended.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) speci_ed under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have ful_lled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is su_cient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most signi_cance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Assessment of the carrying value of investments carried at fair value Our procedures included the following: We understood, assessed and tested the design and operating effectiveness of key controls over fair valuation of investments. Refer to Note 2.7 – "Financial Assets" Note 2A – "Critical estimates and judgements" Note 5(c) - "Other Investments" and Note 9(a) - "Investments" and Note 33 –"Fair value measurements" We perused the report issued by the external valuation experts engaged by the management and conducted enquiries with them to understand the assumptions considered by them. As at March 31, 2024, the Company has investments aggregating to Rs. 11,369.76 lakhs in various securities comprising of equity shares in unlisted companies and investments in certain funds. These investments are carried at their fair values determined by the Company as per Ind We evaluated the competence, capability and Objectivity of the valuation experts of the management. We tested the reasonableness of managements fair value estimates, on a test check basis, by obtaining corroborative pricing from independent sources, where available. AS 113 ‘Fair Value Measurement and have been categorized as Level 2 and Level 3 in the fair value hierarchy, which is inherently subjective, and their valuation involves using inputs other than quoted prices in an active market in certain cases. For the purpose of valuation of investments in unlisted Companies, the Companys management has engaged independent valuation experts and for the funds, obtained valuation reports from the respective fund houses. We obtained direct con_rmations from the respective fund houses for the valuation of investments and on a sample basis obtained the underlying valuation reports to corroborate the details in the confirmation. With the involvement of auditors experts, we assessed the methodology and the appropriateness of the valuation models and inputs used by managements valuation experts. We validated the source data on a sample basis and tested the arithmetical accuracy of the calculations of valuation of investments. We have determined this to be a key audit matter because of the inherently subjective nature of valuation and involvement of significant judgements by the management in assessing the carrying value thereof. We assessed the adequacy of the Companys disclosures in standalone financial statements. Based on the above procedures performed, we did not identify any significant exceptions in managements assessment of carrying value of investments carried at fair value.

Other Information

5. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report along with its Annexures and Report on Corporate Governance included in the Companys Annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

6. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Kolkata, order as stated in Note 2.4 to the standalone financial statements. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

7. Inpreparingthestandalone_nancialstatements,management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

8. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to in_uence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

9. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is su_cient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast signi_cant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

10. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and signi_cant audit _ndings, including any signi_cant de_ciencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

11. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. 12. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most signi_cance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

13. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure B a statement on the matters speci_ed in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. 14. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for the matters stated in paragraph 14(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended). (c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards speci_ed under Section 133 of the Act read with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Kolkata, order as stated in Note 2.4 to the standalone financial statements. (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disquali_ed as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, reference is made to our remarks in paragraph 14(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 14(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Rules.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". (h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements – Refer Note 39 to the standalone financial statements. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year. iv.(a)The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 48(vii)(I) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identi_ed in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Bene_ciaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Bene_ciaries; (b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 48(vii)(II) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identi_ed in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Bene_ciaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Bene_ciaries; and (c) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement. v. The dividend declared and paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility (other than for property, plant and equipment and intangible assets) and that has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that the audit trail feature at the database level for one accounting software was enabled from May 29, 2023, however, the audit log of modi_cation does not capture the pre-modi_ed values for changes made. Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software, we did not notice instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

15. The Company has paid/ provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

Annexure A to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 14(g) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Gloster Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is su_cient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

6. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly re_ect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material e_ect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

1. We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Gloster Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and e_cient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement,

Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 13 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Gloster Limited on the standalone financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024

(e) Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated on or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988)) and Rules made thereunder, and therefore the question of our commenting on whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in the standalone financial statements does not arise. ii.(a) The physical veri_cation of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management during the year and, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such veri_cation by Management is appropriate. The discrepancies noticed on physical veri_cation of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory. (b) During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The Company has _led quarterly returns or statements with such banks, which are in agreement with the unaudited books of account. Further, the Company is yet to submit the quarterly returns for March 31, 2024 to the banks and hence reporting to this extent under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (Also, refer Note 48(ii) to the standalone financial statements). iii.(a) The Company has, during the year made investments in four portfolio management schemes, one alternate investment fund and equity shares of one subsidiary company. The Company has not granted secured/ unsecured loans/ advances in nature of loans, to any companies/_rms / Limited Liability Partnerships/ other parties during the year other than unsecured loan to two subsidiary companies and unsecured loan to 2,939 employees. The Company did not stood guarantee, or provided security to any companies / _rms / Limited Liability Partnerships/ other parties during the year except for one subsidiary company. The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans and guarantees to subsidiaries and to parties other than subsidiaries are as per the table given below:

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and furnished by the Company, and the books of account and records examined by us during the course of our audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that: i.(a)(A)The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B)The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment are physically veri_ed by the Management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of the Property, Plant and Equipment has been physically veri_ed by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such veri_cation.

(c) As indicated in Note 3 of the standalone financial statements and based on our veri_cation of original conveyance deeds (in the name of Fort Gloster Jute Manufacturing Company Limited) and Orders of Honble High Court dated May 31, 1993 and Honble NCLT Kolkata Bench dated January 19, 2018 sanctioning scheme of demerger and scheme of amalgamation respectively, immovable property (other than self-constructed buildings, roads and properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) being the freehold land amounting to Rs. 21,015.05 lakhs are vested with the Company since April 1, 1992 (being the effective date of demerger).

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. Consequently, the question of our commenting on whether the revaluation is based on the valuation by a Registered Valuer, or specifying the amount of change, if the change is 10% or more in the aggregate of the net carrying value of each class of Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets does not arise.

Guarantees (Principal amount) (Rs. in lakhs) Loans (Rs. in lakhs) Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Subsidiaries 4,200 9,800 - Others - 424.98 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of the above case - Subsidiaries 4,200 9,800 - Others - 276.68

The above amounts are included in Note 5(d) Note 9(e), Note 37 and Note 39 to the standalone financial statements.

(b) In respect of the aforesaid investments, guarantees, loans, the terms and conditions under which such loans were granted, investments were made and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of the loans to employees, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest (as applicable) has been stipulated, and the employees are repaying the principal amounts, as stipulated, and are also regular in payment of interest as applicable. In respect of loans to two subsidiary companies [refer Note 5(d), Note 9(e) and Note 37 to the standalone financial statements], the principal and interest amount is repayable on demand. Therefore, in the absense of stipulation of repayment terms we are unable to comment on the regularity of repayment of principal and interest. (d) In respect of loans {refer (iii)(c) above} , there is no amount which is overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) There were no loans which have fallen due during the year and were renewed/extended. Further, no fresh loans were granted to same parties to settle the existing overdue loans.

(f) Following loans were granted during the year, including to related parties under Section 2(76), which are repayable on demand or where no schedule for repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated by the Company.

Related Parties (Rs. in lakhs) Aggregate of loans - Repayable on demand 9,800 Percentage of loans to the total loans 95.84%

(Also refer Note 5(d), Note 9(e) and Note 37 to the standalone financial statements) vii. (a) In our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues in respect of income tax , though there has been a slight delay in a few cases, and is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, goods and services tax and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. (b) The particulars of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) as at March 31, 2024 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute, are as follows: iv. In our opinion, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the loans and investments made, and guarantees and security provided by it, as applicable. v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits referred in Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under. vi. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as speci_ed under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products. We have broadly reviewed the same and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (Net of Payment) (Rs.in Lakhs) Amount Paid (Rs. in Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Central Sales Tax 15.42 31.33 2015-16 West Bengal Sales Tax Appellate and Revisional Board Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Central Sales Tax 23.12 20.10 2016-17 Calcutta High Court West Bengal Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Value Added Tax 45.71 - 2008-09 Calcutta High Court Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 111.59 - Assessment Year CIT (Appeal) 2011-2012, 2018-2019,2019- 2020,2021-2022, 2022-23, 2023-24 Employees State Insurance Act, 1948 Employees State Insurance 45.57 4.74 1976-77 to 1982-83 1990-91 to 1996-97 E.I Court, Calcutta Entry Tax Entry Tax 70.06 0.26 2013-14 to 2017-18 Calcutta High Court

(x)(a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public o_er or further public o_er (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (x)(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi)(a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(xi)(b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be _led with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi)(c) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and as represented to us by the management, no whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the Company. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

viii. There are no transactions previously unrecorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. ix. (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender during the year.

(b) On the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared Wilful Defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion, the term loans have been applied for the purposes for which they were obtained. (Also, refer Note 14 to the standalone financial statements) (d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been utilised for long-term purposes by the Company. (e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. During the year Company did not have any joint venture and associate companies.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. During the year Company did not have any joint venture and associate companies.

110 : Gloster Limited xii. As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules,

2014 are not applicable to it, the reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xiii. The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard 24 "Related Party Disclosures" speci_ed under Section 133 of the Act. (xiv)(a) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (xiv)(b) The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us. xv. In our opinion, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Act under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing _nance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as de_ned in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3 (xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group (as de_ned in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CICs, which are part of the Group. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year or in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios (Also refer Note 47 to the standalone financial statement), ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) As at balance sheet date, the Company does not have any amount remaining unspent under Section 135(5) of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable. (xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP Firm Registration Number: 304026E/E-300009

Pravin Rajani Partner Membership Number: 127460 UDIN: 24127460BKHGYU4197