Gloster Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly results - 30.09.2024 Board Meeting 13.11.2024 outcome - Result (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Gloster Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 With reference to our letter dated 2nd August 2024, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., Friday, 9th August 2024, have inter alia considered and 1. Approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. A copy of the Financial Results along with Auditors Report is enclosed herewith. 2. The Board reviewed its decision taken at its meeting held on 30th May 2024 to merge two of its Wholly Owned Subsidiaries, namely Gloster Lifestyle Limited and Gloster Specialities Limited with the Company. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)

Gloster Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 3. proposal of Voluntary Delisting of Equity Shares of the Company from the Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited. 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. A copy of the Financial Results along with Auditors Report is enclosed herewith. M/s Price Waterhouse & Co. Chartered Accountants LLP, Statutory Auditor of the Company has issued the Auditors Report with an unmodified opinion on the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. The Board of Directors has recommended dividend @200% i.e. Rs. 20/- per equity share for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. As per Attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)

