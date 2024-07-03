iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pasupati Acrylon Ltd Share Price

43.48
(-2.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High44
  • 52 Wk High70.98
  • Prev. Close44.37
  • Day's Low43.48
  • 52 Wk Low 33.5
  • Turnover (lac)17.34
  • P/E11.07
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value38.45
  • EPS3.99
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)387.54
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Pasupati Acrylon Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

0

Prev. Close

44.37

Turnover(Lac.)

17.34

Day's High

44

Day's Low

43.48

52 Week's High

70.98

52 Week's Low

33.5

Book Value

38.45

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

387.54

P/E

11.07

EPS

3.99

Divi. Yield

0

Pasupati Acrylon Ltd Corporate Action

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 May, 2024

arrow

Pasupati Acrylon Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Pasupati Acrylon Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:00 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.87%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.87%

Non-Promoter- 0.75%

Institutions: 0.75%

Non-Institutions: 33.36%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Pasupati Acrylon Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

89.14

89.14

89.14

89.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

239.63

226.55

190.38

144.32

Net Worth

328.77

315.69

279.52

233.46

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

505.44

663.64

570.05

464.28

yoy growth (%)

-23.83

16.41

22.78

-12.99

Raw materials

-351.98

-516.67

-420.19

-300.31

As % of sales

69.63

77.85

73.71

64.68

Employee costs

-22.53

-23.07

-22.17

-19.37

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

58.53

20.39

50.19

58.46

Depreciation

-6.25

-6.65

-5.24

-6.86

Tax paid

-15.48

-7.34

-15.67

-18.83

Working capital

4.3

85.32

-14.11

-8.27

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-23.83

16.41

22.78

-12.99

Op profit growth

133.56

-53.78

-12.28

16.2

EBIT growth

145.46

-53.71

-14.58

19.28

Net profit growth

229.88

-53.4

-18.16

14.32

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Pasupati Acrylon Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Pasupati Acrylon Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Vineet Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

D. K. Kapila

Independent Non Exe. Director

S C Malik

Independent Non Exe. Director

S Sathyamoorthy

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kamlesh Gupta

Director (Operation)

S P Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bharat Kapoor

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pasupati Acrylon Ltd

Summary

Pasupati Acrylon Limited (PAL), promoted by Mukesh Jain, is one of the leading manufacturer of Acrylic Fibre, Tow and Tops and was established in 1982, the manufacturing facility is located at Thakurdwara, Distt. Moradabad, (UP). The Company is also manufacturing Cast Polyproplene Film (CPP Film) at Thakurdwara Distt. Moradabad (U.P.)The project, with an installed capacity of 15,000 tpa, commenced production in Nov.90. After the de-bottlenecking scheme, the installed capacity rose to 18,000 tpa in Jul.93. The company has installed an additional thermo-stretching line to produce more value-added high-shrinkage fibres. The acrylic fibres find application in woollen knitwear, hand-knitting yarn, woollen and worsted fabrics, blankets, carpets, sportswear, etc. It went public with a rights offer in Oct.93 to enhance the margin money for working capital.To achieve better marginal contribution without any substantial increase in fixed overheads, to meet global competition company has taken up expansion plan during 1993, to increase the production capacity from 15000 TPA to 22500 TPA. By increasing level of production this would give company a competitive edge. The Companys extraction based turbine to reduce utility cost has been commissioned during the last quarter of 1999-2000.The Company commenced commercial production of CPP Film effective from March 26, 2019. During the year 2024, Company is in process of setting-up 150 KL per day grain based Ethanol plant at adjoining site to t
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Pasupati Acrylon Ltd share price today?

The Pasupati Acrylon Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹43.48 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pasupati Acrylon Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pasupati Acrylon Ltd is ₹387.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pasupati Acrylon Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pasupati Acrylon Ltd is 11.07 and 1.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pasupati Acrylon Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pasupati Acrylon Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pasupati Acrylon Ltd is ₹33.5 and ₹70.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pasupati Acrylon Ltd?

Pasupati Acrylon Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.73%, 3 Years at -6.22%, 1 Year at 18.16%, 6 Month at 12.47%, 3 Month at -16.27% and 1 Month at 4.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pasupati Acrylon Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pasupati Acrylon Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.87 %
Institutions - 0.76 %
Public - 33.37 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Pasupati Acrylon Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.