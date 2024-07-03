SectorTextiles
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹44.37
Turnover(Lac.)₹17.34
Day's High₹44
Day's Low₹43.48
52 Week's High₹70.98
52 Week's Low₹33.5
Book Value₹38.45
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)387.54
P/E11.07
EPS3.99
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
89.14
89.14
89.14
89.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
239.63
226.55
190.38
144.32
Net Worth
328.77
315.69
279.52
233.46
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
505.44
663.64
570.05
464.28
yoy growth (%)
-23.83
16.41
22.78
-12.99
Raw materials
-351.98
-516.67
-420.19
-300.31
As % of sales
69.63
77.85
73.71
64.68
Employee costs
-22.53
-23.07
-22.17
-19.37
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
58.53
20.39
50.19
58.46
Depreciation
-6.25
-6.65
-5.24
-6.86
Tax paid
-15.48
-7.34
-15.67
-18.83
Working capital
4.3
85.32
-14.11
-8.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-23.83
16.41
22.78
-12.99
Op profit growth
133.56
-53.78
-12.28
16.2
EBIT growth
145.46
-53.71
-14.58
19.28
Net profit growth
229.88
-53.4
-18.16
14.32
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Vineet Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
D. K. Kapila
Independent Non Exe. Director
S C Malik
Independent Non Exe. Director
S Sathyamoorthy
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kamlesh Gupta
Director (Operation)
S P Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bharat Kapoor
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Pasupati Acrylon Ltd
Summary
Pasupati Acrylon Limited (PAL), promoted by Mukesh Jain, is one of the leading manufacturer of Acrylic Fibre, Tow and Tops and was established in 1982, the manufacturing facility is located at Thakurdwara, Distt. Moradabad, (UP). The Company is also manufacturing Cast Polyproplene Film (CPP Film) at Thakurdwara Distt. Moradabad (U.P.)The project, with an installed capacity of 15,000 tpa, commenced production in Nov.90. After the de-bottlenecking scheme, the installed capacity rose to 18,000 tpa in Jul.93. The company has installed an additional thermo-stretching line to produce more value-added high-shrinkage fibres. The acrylic fibres find application in woollen knitwear, hand-knitting yarn, woollen and worsted fabrics, blankets, carpets, sportswear, etc. It went public with a rights offer in Oct.93 to enhance the margin money for working capital.To achieve better marginal contribution without any substantial increase in fixed overheads, to meet global competition company has taken up expansion plan during 1993, to increase the production capacity from 15000 TPA to 22500 TPA. By increasing level of production this would give company a competitive edge. The Companys extraction based turbine to reduce utility cost has been commissioned during the last quarter of 1999-2000.The Company commenced commercial production of CPP Film effective from March 26, 2019. During the year 2024, Company is in process of setting-up 150 KL per day grain based Ethanol plant at adjoining site to t
Read More
The Pasupati Acrylon Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹43.48 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pasupati Acrylon Ltd is ₹387.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Pasupati Acrylon Ltd is 11.07 and 1.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pasupati Acrylon Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pasupati Acrylon Ltd is ₹33.5 and ₹70.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Pasupati Acrylon Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.73%, 3 Years at -6.22%, 1 Year at 18.16%, 6 Month at 12.47%, 3 Month at -16.27% and 1 Month at 4.28%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.