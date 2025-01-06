Pasupati Acrylon Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
58.53
20.39
50.19
58.46
Depreciation
-6.25
-6.65
-5.24
-6.86
Tax paid
-15.48
-7.34
-15.67
-18.83
Working capital
4.3
85.32
-14.11
-8.27
Other operating items
Operating
41.09
91.71
15.16
24.5
Capital expenditure
10.7
31.25
34.47
-78.41
Free cash flow
51.79
122.96
49.63
-53.9
Equity raised
202.08
148.18
65.03
16.04
Investing
25.44
-40.97
7.64
15.65
Financing
11.06
8.5
-18.61
41.88
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
290.37
238.67
103.69
19.66
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.