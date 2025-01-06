iifl-logo-icon 1
Pasupati Acrylon Ltd Cash Flow Statement

43.48
(-2.01%)
Jan 6, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

58.53

20.39

50.19

58.46

Depreciation

-6.25

-6.65

-5.24

-6.86

Tax paid

-15.48

-7.34

-15.67

-18.83

Working capital

4.3

85.32

-14.11

-8.27

Other operating items

Operating

41.09

91.71

15.16

24.5

Capital expenditure

10.7

31.25

34.47

-78.41

Free cash flow

51.79

122.96

49.63

-53.9

Equity raised

202.08

148.18

65.03

16.04

Investing

25.44

-40.97

7.64

15.65

Financing

11.06

8.5

-18.61

41.88

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

290.37

238.67

103.69

19.66

