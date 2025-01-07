iifl-logo-icon 1
Pasupati Acrylon Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

44.34
(1.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:16:12 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

505.44

663.64

570.05

464.28

yoy growth (%)

-23.83

16.41

22.78

-12.99

Raw materials

-351.98

-516.67

-420.19

-300.31

As % of sales

69.63

77.85

73.71

64.68

Employee costs

-22.53

-23.07

-22.17

-19.37

As % of sales

4.45

3.47

3.89

4.17

Other costs

-71.14

-98.29

-72.29

-81.44

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.07

14.81

12.68

17.54

Operating profit

59.78

25.59

55.38

63.14

OPM

11.82

3.85

9.71

13.6

Depreciation

-6.25

-6.65

-5.24

-6.86

Interest expense

-3.77

-4.98

-4.64

-5.73

Other income

8.78

6.44

4.69

7.91

Profit before tax

58.53

20.39

50.19

58.46

Taxes

-15.48

-7.34

-15.67

-18.83

Tax rate

-26.45

-36.01

-31.23

-32.21

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

43.04

13.04

34.51

39.63

Exceptional items

0

0

-6.51

-5.41

Net profit

43.04

13.04

28

34.22

yoy growth (%)

229.88

-53.4

-18.16

14.32

NPM

8.51

1.96

4.91

7.37

