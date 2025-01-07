Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
505.44
663.64
570.05
464.28
yoy growth (%)
-23.83
16.41
22.78
-12.99
Raw materials
-351.98
-516.67
-420.19
-300.31
As % of sales
69.63
77.85
73.71
64.68
Employee costs
-22.53
-23.07
-22.17
-19.37
As % of sales
4.45
3.47
3.89
4.17
Other costs
-71.14
-98.29
-72.29
-81.44
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.07
14.81
12.68
17.54
Operating profit
59.78
25.59
55.38
63.14
OPM
11.82
3.85
9.71
13.6
Depreciation
-6.25
-6.65
-5.24
-6.86
Interest expense
-3.77
-4.98
-4.64
-5.73
Other income
8.78
6.44
4.69
7.91
Profit before tax
58.53
20.39
50.19
58.46
Taxes
-15.48
-7.34
-15.67
-18.83
Tax rate
-26.45
-36.01
-31.23
-32.21
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
43.04
13.04
34.51
39.63
Exceptional items
0
0
-6.51
-5.41
Net profit
43.04
13.04
28
34.22
yoy growth (%)
229.88
-53.4
-18.16
14.32
NPM
8.51
1.96
4.91
7.37
