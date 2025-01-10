iifl-logo-icon 1
Pasupati Acrylon Ltd Balance Sheet

43
(-1.98%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

89.14

89.14

89.14

89.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

239.63

226.55

190.38

144.32

Net Worth

328.77

315.69

279.52

233.46

Minority Interest

Debt

44.23

0.13

0.06

0.89

Deferred Tax Liability Net

9

8.2

7.48

6.84

Total Liabilities

382

324.02

287.06

241.19

Fixed Assets

152.61

77.67

80.77

84.63

Intangible Assets

Investments

85.17

74.7

0

25.44

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.35

1.2

1.21

1.07

Networking Capital

91.46

133.41

99.63

52.12

Inventories

115.94

194.36

143.56

112.2

Inventory Days

81.02

Sundry Debtors

55.93

50.89

77.82

54.99

Debtor Days

39.71

Other Current Assets

37.97

23.79

17.68

15.63

Sundry Creditors

-10.45

-22

-23.65

-16.23

Creditor Days

11.72

Other Current Liabilities

-107.93

-113.63

-115.78

-114.47

Cash

51.41

37.02

105.43

77.93

Total Assets

382

324

287.04

241.19

