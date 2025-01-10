Pasupati Acrylon Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
89.14
89.14
89.14
89.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
239.63
226.55
190.38
144.32
Net Worth
328.77
315.69
279.52
233.46
Minority Interest
Debt
44.23
0.13
0.06
0.89
Deferred Tax Liability Net
9
8.2
7.48
6.84
Total Liabilities
382
324.02
287.06
241.19
Fixed Assets
152.61
77.67
80.77
84.63
Intangible Assets
Investments
85.17
74.7
0
25.44
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.35
1.2
1.21
1.07
Networking Capital
91.46
133.41
99.63
52.12
Inventories
115.94
194.36
143.56
112.2
Inventory Days
81.02
Sundry Debtors
55.93
50.89
77.82
54.99
Debtor Days
39.71
Other Current Assets
37.97
23.79
17.68
15.63
Sundry Creditors
-10.45
-22
-23.65
-16.23
Creditor Days
11.72
Other Current Liabilities
-107.93
-113.63
-115.78
-114.47
Cash
51.41
37.02
105.43
77.93
Total Assets
382
324
287.04
241.19
