Pasupati Acrylon Ltd Board Meeting

44.7
(1.98%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:15:16 PM

Pasupati Acrylon CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
PASUPATI ACRYLON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 alongwith Limited Review Report thereon. Please find the un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 as approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 6th November, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
PASUPATI ACRYLON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 9th August 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 alongwith Limited Review Report thereon. We further inform you that as intimated vide our earlier letter dated 26th June 2024 the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company which is already closed w.e.f 1st July 2024 shall continue to remain closed for all Designated Persons/Insiders of the Company till the end of 48 hours after the announcement/declaration of financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Please find the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 alongwith the Limited Review Report thereon issued by Statutory Auditors. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting17 May 20249 May 2024
PASUPATI ACRYLON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & year ended 31st March 2024 Please find enclosed herewith the audited financail results for the quarter & year ended 31st March, 2024 as reviewed by Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at their respective meetings held on 17th May, 2024 Please find the outcome of Board Meeting held on 17th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202424 Jan 2024
PASUPATI ACRYLON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 2nd February 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 alongwith Limited Review Report thereon. We further inform you that as intimated vide our earlier letter dated 26th December 2023 the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company which is already closed w.e.f 1st January 2024 shall continue to remain closed for all Designated Persons/Insiders of the Company till the end of 48 hours after the announcement/declaration of financial results for the period ended 31st December 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 and Limited Review Report thereon issued by Statutory Auditors - M/s B.K. Shroff & Co. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.02.2024)

Pasupati Acrylon: Related News

No Record Found

