To the Members of

PASUPATI ACRYLON LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of PASUPATI ACRYLON LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss, (including other comprehensive Income) statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013 (The "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and profit/loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

1. Major portion of the companys business i.e. both export and import, is transacted in foreign currency and consequently the company is exposed to foreign exchange risk. Foreign currency exchange rate exposure due to its imports is partly balanced by export of goods. The balance foreign currency exchange rate exposure is hedged through derivative like foreign exchange forward contracts. (Refer Note No. 38 to the financial statements).We assessed the foreign exchange risk management policies adopted by the company.

The company manages risk through formulating risk management objectives and policies which are reviewed by the senior management, Audit Committee and Board of Directors. Our audit approach was a combination of test of internal controls and substantive procedures to evaluate chances of minimizing the risk involved.

2. The company has certain matters under dispute which involves significant judgement to determine the possible outcome of these disputes (Refer Note No. 23(a) to the financial statements). We obtained the details of the disputes with their present status and documents. We made an in-depth analysis of the dispute. We also considered legal procedures and other rulings in evaluating managements position on these disputes to evaluate whether any change was required to managements position on these disputes. Based on above work performed the assessment in respect of litigation and related disclosures relating to contingent liabilities in the financial statements is considered to be reasonable.

3. Companys major Raw Material is imported which is subject to variation due to volatility in crude oil prices and demand & supply ratio. These are monitored on regular basis using pricing trends and forecast from internationally reputed news agencies. To manage the price risk associated of these transactions, the Company formulates risk management objectives & policies which are reviewed by the senior management, Audit Committee and Board of Directors. Our Audit Approach was a combination of test of material controls & substantive procedures to evaluate chances of minimising the risk involved.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance of the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including other comprehensive income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 (as amended).

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Financial Statements - Refer note no. 23 (a) & 23 (c) to the financial statements.

b) The Company has made provision as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, in respect of long term contracts - Refer note no. 38 to the financial statements.

The company did not have any long term derivative contracts

c) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d) (i) The management has represented that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned

or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

e) In our opinion and based on the information and explanation provided to us, no dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the company.

f) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Account) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per statutory requirement for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For B. K. Shroff & Co Chartered Accountants Place: New Delhi Firm Registration No.: 302166E Date: 17th May, 2024 (KAVITA NANGIA) Udin: 24090378BKGYEV1247 Partner Membership No.: 090378

Annexure A referred to in Paragraph (I) under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date to the members of PASUPATI ACRYLON LIMITED on the Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024

(i) (a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and & equipment.

(b) The properly, plant & equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year as per the phased program designed to cover all the properly, plant & equipment over a period, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its assets. Discrepancies noticed on such verification, which are not material, have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

(d) During the year, the company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right to use assets) or intangible assets or both and hence provisions of clause (i) (d) are not applicable to the company.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records maintaining by the company no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made there under.

(ii) (a) Physical verification of inventory (except material in transit or lying with third party) has been conducted by the management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. Discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory with respect to book records were not noticed on such verification. Discrepancies noticed have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us and records maintained by the company, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with banks or financial institutions are generally in agreement with the books of account of the company.

(iii) The company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or specifying any terms or period of repayment and hence provisions of clause (iii) (a) to (f) of the order are not applicable to the company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no loans, investments, guarantees and security covered under section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been given by the company, and as such clause (iv) of the order are not applicable to the company.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of sections 73,74,75 and 76 of the Act and the rules framed thereunder and hence reporting under clause (v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the company pursuant to the order made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, and we are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we are neither required to carry out nor have carried out detailed examination of such cost accounting records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) According to the records of the company, examined by us and information and explanations given to us:

(a) The company is generally regular in depositing with the appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and others as applicable. There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of aforesaid dues outstanding as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There are no disputed dues of income tax or sales tax or service tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or value added tax or goods and service tax outstanding as at 31st March 2024 except:

Sl. No Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount (Rs in lac) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending 1. Service Tax and Customs Act Cenvat Credit availed on service tax paid 11.39 2007-2008 Allahabad high court 2. Custom Duty Act Custom Duty 16.42 34.41 2010-2011 2011-2012 CESTAT(MUMBAI) Delhi High Court 3. Service Tax Act Service Tax on Ocean Freight 76.59 2017-2018 Allahabad High Court 4. Service Tax Act Cenvat Credit 122.27 Feb. 2005 Feb. 2008 Allahabad High Court 5. Service Tax Act Mis-match in ITC claimed 24.42 2017-18 Commissioner Appeal Moradabad 6. Custom Duty Act Custom Duty 3.90 2019-20 Commissioner Custom (Appeal), Ahmedabad

(viii) According to the information and explanations provided to us, there were no transactions which were not recorded in the books of account and have been surrendered or disclosed as income, during the year, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to financial institution, banks and Government and dues to debenture holders

(b) According to the records of the company and information or explanation given to us, the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) According to the records of the company and information and explanation given to us, term loans of Rs. 108 crores was sanctioned on 24.03.2023 against which Rs. 44.08 crores availed during the year. The term loans have been applied on an overall basis for the purpose for which they were obtained by the company.

(d) According to the records of the company and information and explanation given to us, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used for long term purposes by the company.

(e) According to the records of the company and information and explanation given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint venture.

(f) According to the records of the company and information and explanation given to us the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) & hence reporting under clause 3 (x) (a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) According to the records of the company and information and explanation given to us, during the year the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully, partially or optionally convertible debentures & hence reporting under clause 3 (x) (b) of the order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based on the audit procedures performed and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year except cyber fraud of Rs 3.33 lakhs, against which company has filed complaint with SHO Connaught place, refer to note no 12 to the financial statements.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) According to the records of the company and information and explanation given to us, no whistle blower complaints have been received by the company during the year.

(xii) The company is not a nidhi company and hence provisions of clause (xii) of the order are not applicable to the company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Companys transactions with its related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc as required by the accounting standards in notes to the Financial Statements

(xiv) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business..

(b) We have considered the reports of internal auditors for the period under audit, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, during the year, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors & hence provision of sec 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

(xvi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934,Hence reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a) to (c) of the order are not applicable to the company

(xvi) (a) According to the records of the company and information and explanations given to us, the group has no CIC & accordingly reporting under clause 3 (xvi) d of the order is not applicable

(xvii) The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year under audit or in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the company during the year and hence provisions of clause (xviii) of the order are not applicable to the company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratio, (refer note no 35 to financial statement) ageing and expected date of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report indicating that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within in a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the records of the company and information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, there are no amount remaining unspent towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)as specified under sub section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, (refer note no. 33 and 36 to the financial statements).

(xxi) There are no subsidiaries, accordingly provisions of clause (xxi) of the Companies (Auditors Report) order (CARO) are not applicable to the company.

For B. K. Shroff & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 302166E Place: New Delhi (KAVITA NANGIA) Date: 17th May, 2024 Partner UDIN: 24090378BKGYEV1247 Membership No.: 090378

Annexure B referred to in Paragraph (II) (f) under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date to the members of PASUPATI ACRYLON LIMITED on the Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of PASUPATI ACRYLON LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31st, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, with reference to financial statement. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statement and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements.

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to the financial statement includes those policies and procedures that:

a) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

b) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

c) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls with reference to the financial statement were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on criteria for internal financial control with reference to financial statements established by company considering the essential components of internal control as stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI".