|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|21 Aug 2024
|18 May 2024
|Please find the intimation about book closure for the purpose of 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 21st August, 2024 Please find the intimation about Annual General Meeting and Book Closure. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.07.2024) Please find the outcome of 41st Annual General Meeting held on 21st August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.08.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44(3)of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find the voting results and Scrutinizers Report dated 22nd August, 2024 for the resolutions passed at the 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 21st August, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/08/2024)
