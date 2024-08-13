iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jakharia Fabric Ltd Share Price

46.4
(4.98%)
Dec 26, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open46.4
  • Day's High46.4
  • 52 Wk High46.4
  • Prev. Close44.2
  • Day's Low46.4
  • 52 Wk Low 31.5
  • Turnover (lac)0.37
  • P/E48.84
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value46.46
  • EPS0.95
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)18.86
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Jakharia Fabric Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

46.4

Prev. Close

44.2

Turnover(Lac.)

0.37

Day's High

46.4

Day's Low

46.4

52 Week's High

46.4

52 Week's Low

31.5

Book Value

46.46

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

18.86

P/E

48.84

EPS

0.95

Divi. Yield

0

Jakharia Fabric Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

1 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Jakharia Fabric Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Jakharia Fabric Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:35 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.38%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.38%

Non-Promoter- 32.61%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 32.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Jakharia Fabric Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.06

4.06

4.06

4.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.82

14.48

16.65

31.15

Net Worth

18.88

18.54

20.71

35.21

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

41.32

85.89

69.97

83.97

yoy growth (%)

-51.88

22.75

-16.66

11.28

Raw materials

-17.6

-40.3

-29.15

-34.45

As % of sales

42.6

46.92

41.66

41.03

Employee costs

-7.83

-13.25

-13.13

-11.55

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-12.44

4.38

5.13

2.57

Depreciation

-1.71

-1.8

-1.68

-1.73

Tax paid

0.56

-1.2

-1.6

-0.84

Working capital

-4.05

-3.91

0.41

-2.04

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-51.88

22.75

-16.66

11.28

Op profit growth

-243.36

-11.23

56.56

-32.16

EBIT growth

-311.66

-13.67

75.45

-53.65

Net profit growth

-489.46

-11.64

158.02

-62.01

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

88.23

86.12

75.11

41.33

85.89

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

88.23

86.12

75.11

41.33

85.89

Other Operating Income

0.57

1.23

0.31

0.12

0.35

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

View Annually Results

Jakharia Fabric Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jakharia Fabric Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

Jignesh Shah

Managing Director

Nitin Shah

Whole-time Director

Dixit Shah

Whole-time Director

Himatlal Shah

Whole-time Director

Manekchand Shah

Independent Director

Rajashri Kovil

Independent Director

Anant Sawant

Independent Director

Mukul Vora

Company Secretary

Bhavin Waghela

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jakharia Fabric Ltd

Summary

Jakharia Fabric Limited was incorporated as a private limited company wiyh the name Jakharia Fabric Private Limited on June 22, 2007. The status of the Company was changed to a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to Jakharia Fabric Limited on April 27, 2018. The Jakharia Group is into the business of textiles since 1987, It started the business with manufacturing of fabrics on power looms working on all types of fabric qualities in cotton and synthetic base as per the market demands. Later on, the Group came up with a plant of yarn dyeing only for cellulose fibers in Bhiwandi , where in they do the work for the reputed brands.After this as the family members joined the business, the Group Directors increased their vision in setting up of fabric processing unit for synthetic fabrics in Bhiwandi, Tarapur, and the growth was continued to increase the production and quality standards with their services.At present, the Company is engaged in the business of dyeing and processing of fabrics on job work basis for other textile companies as well as for own manufacturing product lines. It procures Grey Fabric from the market and further dyes and finishes the same as per the clients requirements on the basis of quality of the fabric, sizing requirements etc. It outsources certain processes like weaving of the fabric and printing as per the demand of the customers based on the quality required. The Company manufactures and processes the fabric specially suitab
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Jakharia Fabric Ltd share price today?

The Jakharia Fabric Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹46.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jakharia Fabric Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jakharia Fabric Ltd is ₹18.86 Cr. as of 26 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jakharia Fabric Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jakharia Fabric Ltd is 48.84 and 1.00 as of 26 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jakharia Fabric Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jakharia Fabric Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jakharia Fabric Ltd is ₹31.5 and ₹46.4 as of 26 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Jakharia Fabric Ltd?

Jakharia Fabric Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -24.33%, 3 Years at -30.80%, 1 Year at 36.47%, 6 Month at 40.61%, 3 Month at 40.39% and 1 Month at 21.47%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jakharia Fabric Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jakharia Fabric Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.39 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 32.61 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Jakharia Fabric Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.