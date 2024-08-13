Summary

Jakharia Fabric Limited was incorporated as a private limited company wiyh the name Jakharia Fabric Private Limited on June 22, 2007. The status of the Company was changed to a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to Jakharia Fabric Limited on April 27, 2018. The Jakharia Group is into the business of textiles since 1987, It started the business with manufacturing of fabrics on power looms working on all types of fabric qualities in cotton and synthetic base as per the market demands. Later on, the Group came up with a plant of yarn dyeing only for cellulose fibers in Bhiwandi , where in they do the work for the reputed brands.After this as the family members joined the business, the Group Directors increased their vision in setting up of fabric processing unit for synthetic fabrics in Bhiwandi, Tarapur, and the growth was continued to increase the production and quality standards with their services.At present, the Company is engaged in the business of dyeing and processing of fabrics on job work basis for other textile companies as well as for own manufacturing product lines. It procures Grey Fabric from the market and further dyes and finishes the same as per the clients requirements on the basis of quality of the fabric, sizing requirements etc. It outsources certain processes like weaving of the fabric and printing as per the demand of the customers based on the quality required. The Company manufactures and processes the fabric specially suitab

