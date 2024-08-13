SectorTextiles
Open₹46.4
Prev. Close₹44.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.37
Day's High₹46.4
Day's Low₹46.4
52 Week's High₹46.4
52 Week's Low₹31.5
Book Value₹46.46
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18.86
P/E48.84
EPS0.95
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.06
4.06
4.06
4.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.82
14.48
16.65
31.15
Net Worth
18.88
18.54
20.71
35.21
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
41.32
85.89
69.97
83.97
yoy growth (%)
-51.88
22.75
-16.66
11.28
Raw materials
-17.6
-40.3
-29.15
-34.45
As % of sales
42.6
46.92
41.66
41.03
Employee costs
-7.83
-13.25
-13.13
-11.55
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-12.44
4.38
5.13
2.57
Depreciation
-1.71
-1.8
-1.68
-1.73
Tax paid
0.56
-1.2
-1.6
-0.84
Working capital
-4.05
-3.91
0.41
-2.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-51.88
22.75
-16.66
11.28
Op profit growth
-243.36
-11.23
56.56
-32.16
EBIT growth
-311.66
-13.67
75.45
-53.65
Net profit growth
-489.46
-11.64
158.02
-62.01
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
88.23
86.12
75.11
41.33
85.89
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
88.23
86.12
75.11
41.33
85.89
Other Operating Income
0.57
1.23
0.31
0.12
0.35
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
Jignesh Shah
Managing Director
Nitin Shah
Whole-time Director
Dixit Shah
Whole-time Director
Himatlal Shah
Whole-time Director
Manekchand Shah
Independent Director
Rajashri Kovil
Independent Director
Anant Sawant
Independent Director
Mukul Vora
Company Secretary
Bhavin Waghela
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jakharia Fabric Ltd
Summary
Jakharia Fabric Limited was incorporated as a private limited company wiyh the name Jakharia Fabric Private Limited on June 22, 2007. The status of the Company was changed to a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to Jakharia Fabric Limited on April 27, 2018. The Jakharia Group is into the business of textiles since 1987, It started the business with manufacturing of fabrics on power looms working on all types of fabric qualities in cotton and synthetic base as per the market demands. Later on, the Group came up with a plant of yarn dyeing only for cellulose fibers in Bhiwandi , where in they do the work for the reputed brands.After this as the family members joined the business, the Group Directors increased their vision in setting up of fabric processing unit for synthetic fabrics in Bhiwandi, Tarapur, and the growth was continued to increase the production and quality standards with their services.At present, the Company is engaged in the business of dyeing and processing of fabrics on job work basis for other textile companies as well as for own manufacturing product lines. It procures Grey Fabric from the market and further dyes and finishes the same as per the clients requirements on the basis of quality of the fabric, sizing requirements etc. It outsources certain processes like weaving of the fabric and printing as per the demand of the customers based on the quality required. The Company manufactures and processes the fabric specially suitab
Read More
The Jakharia Fabric Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹46.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jakharia Fabric Ltd is ₹18.86 Cr. as of 26 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Jakharia Fabric Ltd is 48.84 and 1.00 as of 26 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jakharia Fabric Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jakharia Fabric Ltd is ₹31.5 and ₹46.4 as of 26 Dec ‘24
Jakharia Fabric Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -24.33%, 3 Years at -30.80%, 1 Year at 36.47%, 6 Month at 40.61%, 3 Month at 40.39% and 1 Month at 21.47%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.