|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|19 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 JAKHARIA FABRIC LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 19, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 Nov 2024
|15 Nov 2024
|JAKHARIA FABRIC LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 15, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|JAKHARIA FABRIC LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 05, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|10 Aug 2024
|10 Aug 2024
|JAKHARIA FABRIC LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 10, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|19 Jul 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|JAKHARIA FABRIC LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 19, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters JAKHARIA FABRIC LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Apr 2024
|1 Apr 2024
|JAKHARIA FABRIC LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 01, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|13 Mar 2024
|13 Mar 2024
|JAKHARIA FABRIC LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 13, 2024. (Change in Registered Office of the Company)
