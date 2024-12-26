iifl-logo-icon 1
Jakharia Fabric Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

46.4
(4.98%)
Dec 26, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

41.32

85.89

69.97

83.97

yoy growth (%)

-51.88

22.75

-16.66

11.28

Raw materials

-17.6

-40.3

-29.15

-34.45

As % of sales

42.6

46.92

41.66

41.03

Employee costs

-7.83

-13.25

-13.13

-11.55

As % of sales

18.95

15.43

18.77

13.76

Other costs

-25.67

-25.49

-19.98

-33.04

As % of sales (Other Cost)

62.13

29.68

28.56

39.34

Operating profit

-9.79

6.83

7.69

4.91

OPM

-23.7

7.95

11

5.85

Depreciation

-1.71

-1.8

-1.68

-1.73

Interest expense

-1.05

-0.99

-1.09

-0.97

Other income

0.11

0.34

0.22

0.37

Profit before tax

-12.44

4.38

5.13

2.57

Taxes

0.56

-1.2

-1.6

-0.84

Tax rate

-4.53

-27.52

-31.31

-32.82

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-11.87

3.17

3.52

1.73

Exceptional items

-0.01

-0.12

-0.07

-0.39

Net profit

-11.89

3.05

3.45

1.33

yoy growth (%)

-489.46

-11.64

158.02

-62.01

NPM

-28.78

3.55

4.93

1.59

