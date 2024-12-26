Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
41.32
85.89
69.97
83.97
yoy growth (%)
-51.88
22.75
-16.66
11.28
Raw materials
-17.6
-40.3
-29.15
-34.45
As % of sales
42.6
46.92
41.66
41.03
Employee costs
-7.83
-13.25
-13.13
-11.55
As % of sales
18.95
15.43
18.77
13.76
Other costs
-25.67
-25.49
-19.98
-33.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
62.13
29.68
28.56
39.34
Operating profit
-9.79
6.83
7.69
4.91
OPM
-23.7
7.95
11
5.85
Depreciation
-1.71
-1.8
-1.68
-1.73
Interest expense
-1.05
-0.99
-1.09
-0.97
Other income
0.11
0.34
0.22
0.37
Profit before tax
-12.44
4.38
5.13
2.57
Taxes
0.56
-1.2
-1.6
-0.84
Tax rate
-4.53
-27.52
-31.31
-32.82
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-11.87
3.17
3.52
1.73
Exceptional items
-0.01
-0.12
-0.07
-0.39
Net profit
-11.89
3.05
3.45
1.33
yoy growth (%)
-489.46
-11.64
158.02
-62.01
NPM
-28.78
3.55
4.93
1.59
