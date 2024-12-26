iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jakharia Fabric Ltd Cash Flow Statement

46.4
(4.98%)
Dec 26, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jakharia Fabric Ltd

Jakharia Fabric FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-12.44

4.38

5.13

2.57

Depreciation

-1.71

-1.8

-1.68

-1.73

Tax paid

0.56

-1.2

-1.6

-0.84

Working capital

-4.05

-3.91

0.41

-2.04

Other operating items

Operating

-17.64

-2.53

2.25

-2.04

Capital expenditure

2.79

1.75

1.68

0.89

Free cash flow

-14.85

-0.78

3.93

-1.15

Equity raised

86.08

79.97

56.26

34.6

Investing

-8.44

6.99

22.33

5.71

Financing

30.64

31.83

29.95

30.08

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

93.43

118.01

112.47

69.23

Jakharia Fabric : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Jakharia Fabric Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.