Jakharia Fabric Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-12.44
4.38
5.13
2.57
Depreciation
-1.71
-1.8
-1.68
-1.73
Tax paid
0.56
-1.2
-1.6
-0.84
Working capital
-4.05
-3.91
0.41
-2.04
Other operating items
Operating
-17.64
-2.53
2.25
-2.04
Capital expenditure
2.79
1.75
1.68
0.89
Free cash flow
-14.85
-0.78
3.93
-1.15
Equity raised
86.08
79.97
56.26
34.6
Investing
-8.44
6.99
22.33
5.71
Financing
30.64
31.83
29.95
30.08
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
93.43
118.01
112.47
69.23
No Record Found
