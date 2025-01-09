iifl-logo-icon 1
Jakharia Fabric Ltd Balance Sheet

48.7
(4.96%)
Jan 9, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.06

4.06

4.06

4.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.82

14.48

16.65

31.15

Net Worth

18.88

18.54

20.71

35.21

Minority Interest

Debt

11.55

17.51

21.76

23.8

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.52

0.55

0.56

0

Total Liabilities

30.95

36.6

43.03

59.01

Fixed Assets

15.83

15.75

16.9

19.46

Intangible Assets

Investments

14.38

24.85

28.85

35.71

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.18

0.7

0.84

0.44

Networking Capital

-0.55

-5.8

-4.52

2.45

Inventories

2.41

2.92

4.64

4.03

Inventory Days

35.59

Sundry Debtors

11.03

12.83

13.95

12.69

Debtor Days

112.07

Other Current Assets

9.74

8.95

7.96

8.29

Sundry Creditors

-18.52

-25.34

-25.17

-20.03

Creditor Days

176.89

Other Current Liabilities

-5.21

-5.16

-5.9

-2.53

Cash

1.13

1.09

0.96

0.95

Total Assets

30.97

36.59

43.03

59.01

