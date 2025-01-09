Jakharia Fabric Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.06
4.06
4.06
4.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.82
14.48
16.65
31.15
Net Worth
18.88
18.54
20.71
35.21
Minority Interest
Debt
11.55
17.51
21.76
23.8
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.52
0.55
0.56
0
Total Liabilities
30.95
36.6
43.03
59.01
Fixed Assets
15.83
15.75
16.9
19.46
Intangible Assets
Investments
14.38
24.85
28.85
35.71
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.18
0.7
0.84
0.44
Networking Capital
-0.55
-5.8
-4.52
2.45
Inventories
2.41
2.92
4.64
4.03
Inventory Days
35.59
Sundry Debtors
11.03
12.83
13.95
12.69
Debtor Days
112.07
Other Current Assets
9.74
8.95
7.96
8.29
Sundry Creditors
-18.52
-25.34
-25.17
-20.03
Creditor Days
176.89
Other Current Liabilities
-5.21
-5.16
-5.9
-2.53
Cash
1.13
1.09
0.96
0.95
Total Assets
30.97
36.59
43.03
59.01
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.