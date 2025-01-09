Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-51.88
Op profit growth
-243.36
EBIT growth
-311.66
Net profit growth
-489.46
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-23.7
7.95
EBIT margin
-27.56
6.26
Net profit margin
-28.78
3.55
RoCE
-17.36
RoNW
-7.22
RoA
-4.53
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-29.27
7.52
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-33.48
3.08
Book value per share
86.64
115.9
Valuation ratios
P/E
-4.83
22.6
P/CEPS
-4.22
55.08
P/B
1.63
1.46
EV/EBIDTA
-8.3
12.91
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-4.53
-27.52
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
131.36
Inventory days
35.32
Creditor days
-140.5
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
10.84
-5.39
Net debt / equity
0.64
0.5
Net debt / op. profit
-2.33
3.46
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-42.6
-46.92
Employee costs
-18.95
-15.43
Other costs
-62.13
-29.68
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.