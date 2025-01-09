iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jakharia Fabric Ltd Key Ratios

48.7
(4.96%)
Jan 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jakharia Fabric Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-51.88

Op profit growth

-243.36

EBIT growth

-311.66

Net profit growth

-489.46

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-23.7

7.95

EBIT margin

-27.56

6.26

Net profit margin

-28.78

3.55

RoCE

-17.36

RoNW

-7.22

RoA

-4.53

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-29.27

7.52

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-33.48

3.08

Book value per share

86.64

115.9

Valuation ratios

P/E

-4.83

22.6

P/CEPS

-4.22

55.08

P/B

1.63

1.46

EV/EBIDTA

-8.3

12.91

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-4.53

-27.52

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

131.36

Inventory days

35.32

Creditor days

-140.5

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

10.84

-5.39

Net debt / equity

0.64

0.5

Net debt / op. profit

-2.33

3.46

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-42.6

-46.92

Employee costs

-18.95

-15.43

Other costs

-62.13

-29.68

Jakharia Fabric : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Jakharia Fabric Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.