Jakharia Fabric Ltd Summary

Jakharia Fabric Limited was incorporated as a private limited company wiyh the name Jakharia Fabric Private Limited on June 22, 2007. The status of the Company was changed to a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to Jakharia Fabric Limited on April 27, 2018. The Jakharia Group is into the business of textiles since 1987, It started the business with manufacturing of fabrics on power looms working on all types of fabric qualities in cotton and synthetic base as per the market demands. Later on, the Group came up with a plant of yarn dyeing only for cellulose fibers in Bhiwandi , where in they do the work for the reputed brands.After this as the family members joined the business, the Group Directors increased their vision in setting up of fabric processing unit for synthetic fabrics in Bhiwandi, Tarapur, and the growth was continued to increase the production and quality standards with their services.At present, the Company is engaged in the business of dyeing and processing of fabrics on job work basis for other textile companies as well as for own manufacturing product lines. It procures Grey Fabric from the market and further dyes and finishes the same as per the clients requirements on the basis of quality of the fabric, sizing requirements etc. It outsources certain processes like weaving of the fabric and printing as per the demand of the customers based on the quality required. The Company manufactures and processes the fabric specially suitable for Shirtings.The Company is positioned itself as a multi-product, multi-fibre and multi-market player ensuring that its products include a diverse mix of fabrics mainly catering to domestic market and also to the international market. Wide ranges of fabric are processed at its Processing house which includes cotton, polyester, viscose and man-made & blended fabrics. In 2021-22, the Company set-up 2 processing units located at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra and Tarapur, Bhiwandi in Maharashtra through M/s Jakharia Industries, which is a Partnership Firm, wherein the Company is a partner. The Partnership firm was set up to establish a new processing house with a proposed capacity of 360 lakh meters p.a. for dyeing and processing wide range of fabrics. The Company came out with a Public Issue of 10,92,000 Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating to Rs 19.66 Cr. in July, 2018.