To,

The Members of Jakharia Fabric Limited

Report on the audit of Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of Jakharia Fabric Limited ("the company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Cash Flow for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

Auditors Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state-of-affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the "Code of Ethics" issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act, and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, for the year ended 31st March 2024 and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The result of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters How was the matter addressed in our audit Exposure in associate entity The exposure in associate entity i.e. carrying amount of the Companys investments, loans and advances, trade & other receivables. We compared the carrying value of these investments, loans and advances, trade & other receivables and trade payables with the associate financial statements to identify whether their net assets were in excess of their carrying amount and assessed whether the associate have historically been profit making. Their recoverability is dependent on associate entity generating enough cash flows in future, estimation of which requires significant management judgement. We evaluated the associate entities statement of profit and loss and projected statement of cash flows with management assumptions relating to key inputs such as projected long-term growth and discount rates and assessing the managements assumptions over the recoverability of intercompany receivables against our own knowledge of the trading performance of the associate entity. We do not consider valuation of these investments and recovery of associate receivables, payables to be at a high risk of significant misstatement. However, due to their materiality in the context of the Companys financial statement, this is considered to be the area that had a significant effect on the company audit. We have also assessed the appropriateness of the disclosure in the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework. Refer Note 12 forming part of the notes to the Standalone Financial Statements.

Other Information

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management and those charged with governance for standalone financial statement

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position , financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the audit of standalone financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. A. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the statement of Cash Flows and Notes to the standalone financial statements dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31/03/2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as 31/03/2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements- refer note no 38 to the standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts and therefore, no provision is required to be made for any material foreseeable losses to this effect.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the noted to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("ultimate beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided in (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. Since the company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year, the question of commenting on whether dividend declared or paid is in accordance with Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 does not arise. vi. The reporting under rule 11(g) of The Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April 2023.

a. Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instance mentioned below, the Company has used accounting software (Tally Prime) for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software:

b. The Trac ERP Software for Tarapur Unit and Foxpro software for Saravali Unit used by the company for maintaining inventory did not have an audit trail feature enabled, consequently, there was no audit trail maintained for transactions recorded within this particular software for the whole year. c. Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with during the course of our audit.

C. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us

For Shah Shroff & Associates Chartered Accountants ICAI firm registration number: 0128920W Sd/- per Yashesh Shroff Partner Membership number: 103277 UDIN: 24103277BKAIOF8153 Place: Mumbai Date: 29-05-2024

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Refer to in paragraph on ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of Independent Auditors Report of even date of the members of Jakharia Fabric Limited on standalone financial statements as at for the year ended 31st March 2024) In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of accounts and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) The Company has not maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment ("PPE").

(b) As explained to us, all the Property, Plant and Equipment ("PPE") have been physically verified by the Management in a periodical manner, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the company and nature of its activities. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties of factory building which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. In respect of Immovable property amounting to Rs. 2.74 crores taken of lease and disclosed as Leasehold land in the standalone financial statement, the deed of assignment has been executed in the name of the Company.

(d) The company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) As explained to us, physical verification of the inventories has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its inventories. No material discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stock and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) The company has not been sanctioned working capital in excess of Rs.5 crores, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, reporting under sub-clause 3(ii)(b) of the order is not applicable.

(iii) During the year the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iii) (a), (b), (c), (d), (e) and (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. (iv) The company has not advanced loans to directors including the entities in which they are interested to which provisions of section 185 of the Act apply and hence not commented upon. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, provisions of section 186 of the Act in respect of investments, loans, securities and guarantees given have been complied with by the Company.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public in accordance with the provisions of section 73 to 76 or any relevant provisions of the Act and rules framed thereunder. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the order is not applicable to the Company. (vi) The Central Government has not specified the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, for any of the products dealt by the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, income-tax, employees state insurance, duty of excise sales tax, value added tax, duty of customs, service tax, goods and service tax, cess and other material statutory dues have not been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities though the delays in deposits have not been serious.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, outstanding statutory dues that have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Period for which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Amount Income-tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2015-2016 Income-tax-Assessing 2,610 Income-tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2016-2017 CPC, Bangalore 3,30,590

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statement of the company, we report that, prima-facia it appears that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purpose by the company.

(e) On an overall explanation of the financial statements of the company, we report that during the year the company has not taken any funds from an entity or person, on account of or to meet the obligation of its subsidiary or associate entity.

(f) The company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associate companies.

(x) (a) The Company has not issued any of its securities (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented by the Management, there was no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this audit report).

(xii) As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion the company is in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of the entity. (b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedure.

(xv) The Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them and hence provision of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 hence, reporting under clause (xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the order is not applicable.

(xvii) The company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the company during the year.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 40 of the standalone financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which cause us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) During the year under review, the company did not get attracted under the provision of Section 135 and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the order is not applicable for the year.

For Shah Shroff & Associates Chartered Accountants ICAI firm registration number: 0128920W Sd/- per Yashesh Shroff Partner Membership number: 103277 Place: Mumbai UDIN: 24103277BKAIOF8153

Date: 29-05-2024

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Jakharia Fabric Limited (Formerly Known as Jakharia Fabric Private Limited).

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013.

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Jakharia Fabric Limited (Formerly Known as Jakharia Fabric Private Limited) as of 31st March 2023, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence amount the adequacy of the internal financial control system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend upon on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issues by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.