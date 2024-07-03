iifl-logo-icon 1
Century Enka Ltd Share Price

602.8
(-4.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:44:57 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open632
  • Day's High635.6
  • 52 Wk High864.9
  • Prev. Close628
  • Day's Low601
  • 52 Wk Low 377.75
  • Turnover (lac)249.38
  • P/E18.7
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value646.91
  • EPS33.65
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,317.12
  • Div. Yield1.59
Century Enka Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

632

Prev. Close

628

Turnover(Lac.)

249.38

Day's High

635.6

Day's Low

601

52 Week's High

864.9

52 Week's Low

377.75

Book Value

646.91

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,317.12

P/E

18.7

EPS

33.65

Divi. Yield

1.59

Century Enka Ltd Corporate Action

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 10

arrow

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

11 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Jul, 2024

arrow

11 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Century Enka Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Century Enka Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:09 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 24.86%

Non-Promoter- 12.81%

Institutions: 12.80%

Non-Institutions: 62.32%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Century Enka Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.85

21.85

21.85

21.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,345.79

1,299.98

1,228.83

1,067.04

Net Worth

1,367.64

1,321.83

1,250.68

1,088.89

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

2,097.83

1,222.8

1,423.48

1,791.38

yoy growth (%)

71.55

-14.09

-20.53

26.46

Raw materials

-1,327

-715.22

-879.76

-1,168.84

As % of sales

63.25

58.49

61.8

65.24

Employee costs

-115.29

-101.21

-99.61

-94.45

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

244.06

99.94

86.45

123.64

Depreciation

-39.62

-40.88

-45.5

-45.04

Tax paid

-59.9

-20.83

9.08

-42.52

Working capital

136.2

49.12

-50.38

-7.76

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

71.55

-14.09

-20.53

26.46

Op profit growth

119.6

29.11

-38.07

34.73

EBIT growth

141.69

12.84

-29.23

45.22

Net profit growth

159.67

-25.76

24.74

9.25

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

1,744.15

2,072.05

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

1,744.15

2,072.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

33.49

19.04

Century Enka Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Century Enka Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

Rajashree Birla

Independent Director

Krupa R Gandhi

Managing Director

Suresh Sodani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rahul Dubey.

Non Executive Director

Jayant Vasant Dhobley

Independent Director

Ashish Razdan

Independent Director

Ravi Kastia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Century Enka Ltd

Summary

Century Enka Limited (CEL) is an India-based company engaged in the manufacturing of synthetic yarn. The Company is a joint venture of B.K. Birla group and Accordis group of Netherland. CEL is committed towards values of Quality, Innovation & Fair Business Practices for complete customer satisfaction.The Company had three plants: Century Enka Ltd. (Pune), Konkan Synthetic Fibers (Mahad, Maharashtra) and Rajashree Polyfil in Bharuch, Gujarat producing nylon and polyester filament yarns (textile grade), polyester filament yarns (POY), jumbo beams, specialty yarns, industrial / fiber grade chips, industrial yarns and tire cord fabrics.The company was incorporated in 1965. During the year 1993-1994, the company commenced Polyester Industrial Yarn production in commercial. During the year 2000-2001, the company increased installed capacity of Nylon chips, Nylon Filament Yarn, Polyester Chips and Polyester Filament Yarn from 92600 MT to 110000 MT and also in the same year its further increased installed capacity of Nylon Industrial Yarn, Nylon Tyre Cord Fabric and Polyester Industrial Yarn from 11100 MT to 12000. During the year 2001-2002, the company two new draw warpers installed Mahad and the same working satisfactorily. During the year 2002-2003, the company completed in first phase of the modernization involving replacement of old machinery in Nylon Tyre Cord conversion plant and in the same year its process of installing dosing equipment on spinning machines for achieving hig
Company FAQs

What is the Century Enka Ltd share price today?

The Century Enka Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹602.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Century Enka Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Century Enka Ltd is ₹1317.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Century Enka Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Century Enka Ltd is 18.7 and 0.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Century Enka Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Century Enka Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Century Enka Ltd is ₹377.75 and ₹864.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Century Enka Ltd?

Century Enka Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.17%, 3 Years at 10.40%, 1 Year at 37.46%, 6 Month at 6.60%, 3 Month at -6.19% and 1 Month at -7.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Century Enka Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Century Enka Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 24.86 %
Institutions - 12.81 %
Public - 62.33 %

