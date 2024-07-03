SectorTextiles
Open₹632
Prev. Close₹628
Turnover(Lac.)₹249.38
Day's High₹635.6
Day's Low₹601
52 Week's High₹864.9
52 Week's Low₹377.75
Book Value₹646.91
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,317.12
P/E18.7
EPS33.65
Divi. Yield1.59
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.85
21.85
21.85
21.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,345.79
1,299.98
1,228.83
1,067.04
Net Worth
1,367.64
1,321.83
1,250.68
1,088.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
2,097.83
1,222.8
1,423.48
1,791.38
yoy growth (%)
71.55
-14.09
-20.53
26.46
Raw materials
-1,327
-715.22
-879.76
-1,168.84
As % of sales
63.25
58.49
61.8
65.24
Employee costs
-115.29
-101.21
-99.61
-94.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
244.06
99.94
86.45
123.64
Depreciation
-39.62
-40.88
-45.5
-45.04
Tax paid
-59.9
-20.83
9.08
-42.52
Working capital
136.2
49.12
-50.38
-7.76
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
71.55
-14.09
-20.53
26.46
Op profit growth
119.6
29.11
-38.07
34.73
EBIT growth
141.69
12.84
-29.23
45.22
Net profit growth
159.67
-25.76
24.74
9.25
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
1,744.15
2,072.05
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
1,744.15
2,072.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
33.49
19.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
Rajashree Birla
Independent Director
Krupa R Gandhi
Managing Director
Suresh Sodani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rahul Dubey.
Non Executive Director
Jayant Vasant Dhobley
Independent Director
Ashish Razdan
Independent Director
Ravi Kastia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Century Enka Ltd
Summary
Century Enka Limited (CEL) is an India-based company engaged in the manufacturing of synthetic yarn. The Company is a joint venture of B.K. Birla group and Accordis group of Netherland. CEL is committed towards values of Quality, Innovation & Fair Business Practices for complete customer satisfaction.The Company had three plants: Century Enka Ltd. (Pune), Konkan Synthetic Fibers (Mahad, Maharashtra) and Rajashree Polyfil in Bharuch, Gujarat producing nylon and polyester filament yarns (textile grade), polyester filament yarns (POY), jumbo beams, specialty yarns, industrial / fiber grade chips, industrial yarns and tire cord fabrics.The company was incorporated in 1965. During the year 1993-1994, the company commenced Polyester Industrial Yarn production in commercial. During the year 2000-2001, the company increased installed capacity of Nylon chips, Nylon Filament Yarn, Polyester Chips and Polyester Filament Yarn from 92600 MT to 110000 MT and also in the same year its further increased installed capacity of Nylon Industrial Yarn, Nylon Tyre Cord Fabric and Polyester Industrial Yarn from 11100 MT to 12000. During the year 2001-2002, the company two new draw warpers installed Mahad and the same working satisfactorily. During the year 2002-2003, the company completed in first phase of the modernization involving replacement of old machinery in Nylon Tyre Cord conversion plant and in the same year its process of installing dosing equipment on spinning machines for achieving hig
The Century Enka Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹602.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Century Enka Ltd is ₹1317.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Century Enka Ltd is 18.7 and 0.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Century Enka Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Century Enka Ltd is ₹377.75 and ₹864.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Century Enka Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.17%, 3 Years at 10.40%, 1 Year at 37.46%, 6 Month at 6.60%, 3 Month at -6.19% and 1 Month at -7.69%.
