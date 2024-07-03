Summary

Century Enka Limited (CEL) is an India-based company engaged in the manufacturing of synthetic yarn. The Company is a joint venture of B.K. Birla group and Accordis group of Netherland. CEL is committed towards values of Quality, Innovation & Fair Business Practices for complete customer satisfaction.The Company had three plants: Century Enka Ltd. (Pune), Konkan Synthetic Fibers (Mahad, Maharashtra) and Rajashree Polyfil in Bharuch, Gujarat producing nylon and polyester filament yarns (textile grade), polyester filament yarns (POY), jumbo beams, specialty yarns, industrial / fiber grade chips, industrial yarns and tire cord fabrics.The company was incorporated in 1965. During the year 1993-1994, the company commenced Polyester Industrial Yarn production in commercial. During the year 2000-2001, the company increased installed capacity of Nylon chips, Nylon Filament Yarn, Polyester Chips and Polyester Filament Yarn from 92600 MT to 110000 MT and also in the same year its further increased installed capacity of Nylon Industrial Yarn, Nylon Tyre Cord Fabric and Polyester Industrial Yarn from 11100 MT to 12000. During the year 2001-2002, the company two new draw warpers installed Mahad and the same working satisfactorily. During the year 2002-2003, the company completed in first phase of the modernization involving replacement of old machinery in Nylon Tyre Cord conversion plant and in the same year its process of installing dosing equipment on spinning machines for achieving hig

