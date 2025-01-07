Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
2,097.83
1,222.8
1,423.48
1,791.38
yoy growth (%)
71.55
-14.09
-20.53
26.46
Raw materials
-1,327
-715.22
-879.76
-1,168.84
As % of sales
63.25
58.49
61.8
65.24
Employee costs
-115.29
-101.21
-99.61
-94.45
As % of sales
5.49
8.27
6.99
5.27
Other costs
-391.25
-286.02
-350.9
-377.58
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.65
23.39
24.65
21.07
Operating profit
264.29
120.35
93.21
150.51
OPM
12.59
9.84
6.54
8.4
Depreciation
-39.62
-40.88
-45.5
-45.04
Interest expense
-1.24
-1.55
-3.49
-3.46
Other income
20.63
22.02
42.23
21.63
Profit before tax
244.06
99.94
86.45
123.64
Taxes
-59.9
-20.83
9.08
-42.52
Tax rate
-24.54
-20.84
10.5
-34.39
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
184.16
79.11
95.53
81.12
Exceptional items
0
-8.19
0
-4.54
Net profit
184.16
70.92
95.53
76.58
yoy growth (%)
159.67
-25.76
24.74
9.25
NPM
8.77
5.79
6.71
4.27
