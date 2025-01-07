iifl-logo-icon 1
Century Enka Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

611.1
(1.74%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:54:34 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

2,097.83

1,222.8

1,423.48

1,791.38

yoy growth (%)

71.55

-14.09

-20.53

26.46

Raw materials

-1,327

-715.22

-879.76

-1,168.84

As % of sales

63.25

58.49

61.8

65.24

Employee costs

-115.29

-101.21

-99.61

-94.45

As % of sales

5.49

8.27

6.99

5.27

Other costs

-391.25

-286.02

-350.9

-377.58

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.65

23.39

24.65

21.07

Operating profit

264.29

120.35

93.21

150.51

OPM

12.59

9.84

6.54

8.4

Depreciation

-39.62

-40.88

-45.5

-45.04

Interest expense

-1.24

-1.55

-3.49

-3.46

Other income

20.63

22.02

42.23

21.63

Profit before tax

244.06

99.94

86.45

123.64

Taxes

-59.9

-20.83

9.08

-42.52

Tax rate

-24.54

-20.84

10.5

-34.39

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

184.16

79.11

95.53

81.12

Exceptional items

0

-8.19

0

-4.54

Net profit

184.16

70.92

95.53

76.58

yoy growth (%)

159.67

-25.76

24.74

9.25

NPM

8.77

5.79

6.71

4.27

