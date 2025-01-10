Century Enka Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.85
21.85
21.85
21.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,345.79
1,299.98
1,228.83
1,067.04
Net Worth
1,367.64
1,321.83
1,250.68
1,088.89
Minority Interest
Debt
52.25
67.84
14.92
13.15
Deferred Tax Liability Net
85.15
75.18
76.1
80.38
Total Liabilities
1,505.04
1,464.85
1,341.7
1,182.42
Fixed Assets
809.95
751.02
544.5
493.37
Intangible Assets
Investments
344.8
344.03
259.87
302.09
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.35
3.05
2.87
2.25
Networking Capital
342.79
350.73
462.35
324.83
Inventories
269.22
243.36
307.99
191
Inventory Days
53.58
57.01
Sundry Debtors
196.99
217.04
239.33
232.36
Debtor Days
41.64
69.35
Other Current Assets
62.4
51.26
98.79
61.48
Sundry Creditors
-131.54
-113.77
-142.49
-127.74
Creditor Days
24.79
38.12
Other Current Liabilities
-54.28
-47.16
-41.27
-32.27
Cash
4.15
16.02
72.11
59.88
Total Assets
1,505.04
1,464.85
1,341.7
1,182.42
