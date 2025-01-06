Century Enka Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
244.06
99.94
86.45
123.64
Depreciation
-39.62
-40.88
-45.5
-45.04
Tax paid
-59.9
-20.83
9.08
-42.52
Working capital
136.2
49.12
-50.38
-7.76
Other operating items
Operating
280.74
87.35
-0.35
28.32
Capital expenditure
21.42
9.13
16.74
2.13
Free cash flow
302.16
96.48
16.38
30.45
Equity raised
2,111.71
1,999.01
1,840.38
1,735.49
Investing
-42.22
40.2
93.44
81.84
Financing
11.85
1.3
-15.72
-8.6
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2,383.5
2,137
1,934.48
1,839.18
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.