iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Century Enka Ltd Cash Flow Statement

600.65
(-4.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Century Enka Ltd

Century Enka FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

244.06

99.94

86.45

123.64

Depreciation

-39.62

-40.88

-45.5

-45.04

Tax paid

-59.9

-20.83

9.08

-42.52

Working capital

136.2

49.12

-50.38

-7.76

Other operating items

Operating

280.74

87.35

-0.35

28.32

Capital expenditure

21.42

9.13

16.74

2.13

Free cash flow

302.16

96.48

16.38

30.45

Equity raised

2,111.71

1,999.01

1,840.38

1,735.49

Investing

-42.22

40.2

93.44

81.84

Financing

11.85

1.3

-15.72

-8.6

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2,383.5

2,137

1,934.48

1,839.18

Century Enka : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Century Enka Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.