<dhhead>INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT</dhhead>

To

The Members of

Century Enka Limited

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

OPINION

1. We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Century Enka Limited (‘the Company’), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the Standalone Statement of Profit And Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policy information and other explanatory information (‘the Standalone Financial Statements’).

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Act’) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (‘Ind AS’) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the State of Affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and its Profit and Other Comprehensive Income, Changes in Equity and its Cash Flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (‘SAs’) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI’) toget her with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act, and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

EMPHASIS OF MATTER

4. We draw attention to the fact that Note 45(b) of the Standalone Financial Statements wherein it is stated that, the Excise department had issued an order dated 31st December 2013 denying the applicability of Notification No. 6/2000 dated 1st March 2000 and raised a demand of Rs22,927 lacs plus interest thereon and penalty equivalent to duty demand amount. In this matter, CESTAT in its order dated 20th December 2019, upheld the denial of aforesaid notification and remanded back the matter to Central Excise Department to redetermine quantum of duty short paid, imposition of equal amount of penalty on redetermined amount of duty demand and applicable interest. The Commissioner, CGST & Central Excise, Raigad Commissionerate has re-determined assessable value pursuant to order of CESTAT and confirmed the demand amounting to Rs730 lacs (as against above demand of Rs22,927 lacs), interest at appropriate rate on the duty and equal amount of penalty vide its order dated 08th September 2020. Against the said order of the Commissioner, CGST & Central Excise, Raigad, Department has filed an appeal before the Appellate Tribunal. The Company’s appeal in the matter is pending before the Honourable Supreme Court of India. The Company has deposited the amount of duty of Rs730 Lacs under protest. Based on expert legal advice and merits of the case, no provision has been considered necessary by the Company. Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements is not modified in respect of the above matter.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

5. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit Inventory Valuation Our procedures included: • The Company has significant balances of inventory as on 31st March 2024 (refer note 9 to the Standalone Financial Statements) • Obtaining understanding of production process and testing of key controls over recognition and measurement of inventory • Inventories are valued at lower of cost or net realizable value (NRV). Cost is determined using weighted average cost method • For sample locations, conducted physical verification of inventories at the year end • Valuation of inventories can be subjective due to inherent uncertainty due to volatility in prices of raw material and volatility in prices of finished goods due to changes in consumer demands • For sample of inventory items, re-performed the weighted average cost calculation • Determination of whether inventory will be realized for value less than cost requires management to exercise judgement and apply assumption • Obtaining management’s calculation and relevant supporting for inventory valuation, validated mathematical accuracy of production costs and agreed the same with financial statements • Because of size, inherent uncertainty in volatility in prices of raw material, assumption and complexities involved in inventory valuation, this is considered key audit matter • Assessing reasonableness of assumption and judgements applied by management in inventory valuation including evaluating consistencies with management’s prior period estimations • Assessing appropriateness of NRV estimated by management, on sample basis, by comparing NRV to recent market prices • Obtaining and re-performing the calculation of inventory write down based on ageing and NRV of inventory Comparing historical trend of prices of raw material and finished goods to determine appropriateness of valuation of inventory.

OTHER INFORMATION

6. The Company’s Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Company’s annual report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors’ report thereon. The Other Information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditor’s report.

7. Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

8. In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

9. When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate action as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

10. The Company’s Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the State of Affairs, profit and Other Comprehensive Income, Changes in Equity and Cash Flows of the Company in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection of the appropriate accounting software for ensuring compliance with applicable laws and regulations including those related to retention of audit logs, selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

11. In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

12. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

AUDITOR’S RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

13. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

14. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

14.1. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. 14.2. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. 14.3. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management.

14.4. Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. 14.5. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

15. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. 16. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

17. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

18. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order’), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the ‘Annexure A’ a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

19. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

19.1. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

19.2. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters in respect of audit trail stated in paragraph 20.8 below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended).

19.3. The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

19.4. In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the relevant rules thereunder. 19.5. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

19.6. The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, in respect of audit trails are as stated in paragraph 19.2 above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 20.8 below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

19.7. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in ‘Annexure B’. 19.8. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act.

20. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: 20.1. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31st March 2024 on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements – Refer Note 45(d) to the Standalone Financial Statements; 20.2. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or Ind AS, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts – Refer Note 45(c) to the Standalone Financial Statements; 20.3. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

20.4. The Management has represented, to best of their knowledge and belief as disclosed in the Note 44(b) to the Standalone Financial Statements, that no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (‘Intermediaries’), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries’) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

20.5. The Management has represented, to best of their knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 44(h) to the Standalone Financial Statements, that no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (‘Funding Parties’), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries’) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

20.6. Based on such audit procedures, that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, performed by us, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representation under para 20.4 and 20.5 contain any material misstatement.

20.7. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the dividend declared and / or paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

20.8. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account that have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the audit trail feature has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software, except that the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not available for us to verify at the database layer to log any direct data changes.

Based on our procedures performed above, for the accounting software other than the aforesaid databases where the question of our commenting does not arise, we did not notice any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with during the course of our audit.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.

For KKC & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants (formerly Khimji Kunverji & Co LLP) Firm Registration Number: 105146W/W100621 Kamlesh R Jagetia Partner Place: Mumbai ICAI Membership No: 139585 Date: 16th May 2024 UDIN: 24139585BKAMZK4676

ANNEXURE ‘[A]’ TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT

on the Standalone Financial Statements of Century Enka Limited for the year ended 31st March 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 18 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of our report of even date) i. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment (‘PPE’).

The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its PPE by which all PPE are verified in a phased manner over a period of 2 years. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, certain PPE were physically verified by the Management during the year. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. (c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company except for the following which are not held in the name of the Company.

Description of property Gross carrying value Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held Reason for not being held in name of company Freehold Land 2 Ex Whole Time Director NA 1982 till date Housing Society allows individual to own the land

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its PPE (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. ii. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the physical verification of inventories has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management and, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than

10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory. In respect of Goods in transit, subsequent goods receipts have been verified. (b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of rupees five crore, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions which are secured on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company. iii. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made investments in or provided guarantee and security to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The Company has granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to any other parties during the year and the details are mentioned in the following table

Particulars Guarantees Security Loans Advances in the nature of loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year Subsidiaries Joint Ventures Associates Others 35.64

Particulars Guarantees Security Loans Advances in the nature of loans Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases Subsidiaries Joint Ventures Associates Others 0.11

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the terms and conditions of the grant of loans and advances in the nature of loans provided during the year are not prejudicial to the Company’s interest. (c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is stipulated schedule of repayment of principal of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted by the company.

(d) No amount is overdue in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans. (e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, neither loans or advances in nature of loans have been renewed or extended nor any fresh loans have been granted to settle the overdue of existing loans.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans to Promoters/Related Parties (as defined in section 2(76) of the Act which are either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under section 185 and 186 of the Act. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, In respect of the investments made by the Company are in compliance of Section 186 of the Act. v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public during the year in terms of directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India or the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company as specified under section 148(1) of the Act, for the maintenance of cost records in respect of products manufactured by the Company, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, amounts deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees’ state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues have been regularly deposited by the Company with the appropriate authorities According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees’ state insurance, income-tax, Goods and Services Tax, duty of customs, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, we confirm that the following dues of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees’ state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues, have not been deposited to/with the appropriate authority on account of any dispute.

(RsIn Lacs)

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount* Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending^ Income tax Act, 1961 Income tax, interest and Penalty 118 A.Y. 2004-2005 Calcutta High Court 50 A.Y. 2008-2009 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty and Penalty 730# 2000 to 2003 Supreme Court of India Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 141 2009-10 to 2013-14 Custom, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Gujarat Sales Tax Act, 1969 Sales Tax including interest & Penalty 520 2000 to 2001 Joint Commissioner of Commercial Tax

^Exclude matters in respect of which favorable order has been received at various appellate authorities. * Net of amounts paid under protest.

# Interest to be determined at appropriate rate by the Central excise authorities.

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we confirm that we have not come across any transactions not recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. (a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings to financial institutions, banks or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority or any other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not obtained any term loan during the year.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its associate.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its associate company.

x. (a) The Company did not raise money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment / private placement of shares / fully / partly / optionally convertible debentures during the year.

xi. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there has been no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company that has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtaining a valid CoR from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a CIC as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) has more than one CIC as a part of group.

The group has 1 CIC which is registered with Reserve Bank of India and 1 CIC which is in process of registration.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly this clause is not applicable / paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) and there are no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer of Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special amount in compliance with provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the order is not applicable for the year.

ANNEXURE ‘[B]’ TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS’ REPORT

on the Standalone Financial Statements of Century Enka Limited for the year ended 31st March 2024

(Referred to in paragraph ’19.7’ under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act’).

OPINION

1. We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements of Century Enka Limited (‘the Company’) as on 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

2. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as on 31st March 2024, based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘the Guidance Note’).

MANAGEMENT’S RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

3. The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITOR’S RESPONSIBILITY

4. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing (‘SA ‘), prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements.

Those SAs and the Guidance Note require that we comply with the ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

5. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

6. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

7. A company’s internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company’s internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Company’s assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

8. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.