Century Enka Ltd Summary

Century Enka Limited (CEL) is an India-based company engaged in the manufacturing of synthetic yarn. The Company is a joint venture of B.K. Birla group and Accordis group of Netherland. CEL is committed towards values of Quality, Innovation & Fair Business Practices for complete customer satisfaction.The Company had three plants: Century Enka Ltd. (Pune), Konkan Synthetic Fibers (Mahad, Maharashtra) and Rajashree Polyfil in Bharuch, Gujarat producing nylon and polyester filament yarns (textile grade), polyester filament yarns (POY), jumbo beams, specialty yarns, industrial / fiber grade chips, industrial yarns and tire cord fabrics.The company was incorporated in 1965. During the year 1993-1994, the company commenced Polyester Industrial Yarn production in commercial. During the year 2000-2001, the company increased installed capacity of Nylon chips, Nylon Filament Yarn, Polyester Chips and Polyester Filament Yarn from 92600 MT to 110000 MT and also in the same year its further increased installed capacity of Nylon Industrial Yarn, Nylon Tyre Cord Fabric and Polyester Industrial Yarn from 11100 MT to 12000. During the year 2001-2002, the company two new draw warpers installed Mahad and the same working satisfactorily. During the year 2002-2003, the company completed in first phase of the modernization involving replacement of old machinery in Nylon Tyre Cord conversion plant and in the same year its process of installing dosing equipment on spinning machines for achieving higher production by about 15 % and draw warping machines to produce flat yarns chips manufacturing capacity into POY capacity.During the year 2003-2004 the company increased speed of POY spinning machines at Rajashree Polyfil, Bharuch plant with the use of new polymer. During the year 2004-2005, the company commissioned the capacity expansion of Polyester partially Oriented Yarn (POY) and in the same year the company increased capacity of Nylon Polymerisation by 146000 M.T. Per annum and also commissioned in new fully Drawn Yarn (FDY). During the year the company, two diesel generating sets each of 6 MW capacity and one 4 MW capacity added at Pune and Bhuruch plants respectively for captive power generation. During the year 2005-2006, the company capacity expansion of polyester POY at an investment of Rs 100 crores at Rajashree Polyfil, Bharuch site, with this total polyester POY capacity at Bharuch site gone up from 37900 tones per annum to 81000 tons per annum. During the year 2006-2007 the company, completed in the capacity of expansion of NTCF of 8000 M.T per annum.During the year 2007-2008, the company commenced operations at their new Nylon Tyre cord Fabric (NTCF) plant at Bharuch site and in the same year its thrust on modernization and debottlenecking of plant continued to improved plant efficiency and quality product to compete with product manufactured from the latest technology plant.The trial runs in connection with capacity expansion of Nylon Tyre Cord Fabric (NTCF) by 7500 tons per annum was completed during 2011. 13 MW gas based power plant was commissioned at Pune site in 2011.NTCF Dipping Plant was installed, which was made operational during 2012. During the year 2014-15, a part of continuous process polymerline at Bharuch site was converted into non continuous and put into operation for manufacture of Nylon Filament Yarn. The second Dipping plant at Bharuch site was commissioned in August 2014.During the year 2017, Company commissioned nylon textile mother yarn spinning machine and further converted part of polyester yarn spinning machines into nylon yarn spinning machines. At Pune site 16 TPM briquette based steam boiler was commissioned during 2019. The Company refurbished Polymerisation Column to produce 15 MT per day Nylon Chips for cost reduction in 2019.The expansion project for increasing the Nylon Tyre Cord Fabric (NTCF) capacity and Draw Texturizing Yarn (DTY) capacity was commissioned in 2023.The Pune Dipping Plant commenced its operations in 2023. Polyester Tyre Cord Fabric (PTCF) and Mother Yarn capacity has been commissioned in 2024.