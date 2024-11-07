iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Century Enka Ltd Board Meeting

563.5
(0.79%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:09:32 AM

Century Enka CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 202431 Oct 2024
CENTURY ENKA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 7th November 2024 inter aliato consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30.09.2024 attached. Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30.09.2024 attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)
Board Meeting5 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
CENTURY ENKA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
Board Meeting16 May 202410 May 2024
CENTURY ENKA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) to consider and approve the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024 b) to consider and approve the audited financial statement (standalone and consolidated) for the year ended on 31st March 2024 and c) to consider recommendation of dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024. Annual Audited Financial Results and recommendation of final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/05/2024)
Board Meeting23 Jan 202416 Jan 2024
CENTURY ENKA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting w.r.t. unaudited (standalone & consolidated) financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.01.2024)

Century Enka: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Century Enka Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.