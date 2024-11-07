|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|31 Oct 2024
|CENTURY ENKA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 7th November 2024 inter aliato consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30.09.2024 attached. Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30.09.2024 attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|CENTURY ENKA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|CENTURY ENKA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) to consider and approve the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024 b) to consider and approve the audited financial statement (standalone and consolidated) for the year ended on 31st March 2024 and c) to consider recommendation of dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024. Annual Audited Financial Results and recommendation of final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Jan 2024
|16 Jan 2024
|CENTURY ENKA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting w.r.t. unaudited (standalone & consolidated) financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.01.2024)
