Century Enka Ltd Management Discussions

<dhhead>MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT</dhhead>

1. OVERALL REVIEW

The year 2023-24 was a year of hope and challenges for the Company. The Company completed its ambitious expansion and diversification CAPEX. While the Indian GDP, as per RBI’s estimates, grew at 7.6% in FY24, demand for the Company’s product remain subdued for various reasons. Elevated interest rates, slowdown in discretionary spends, below par monsoon, lower exports due to global uncertainties like continued war between Russia and Ukraine, Palestine-Israel conflict, Red Sea crises, higher ocean freight rates, impacted the demand for the Company’s products. Excess capacities in China, led to significant dumping and volatility in the prices of raw material and finished goods. However, easing of inflation, expected normal monsoon, pick-up in infrastructural activity post general elections points towards better demand in next financial year.

2. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE, DEVELOPMENT, THREATS, OPPORTUNITIES & OUTLOOK

Industry Status

The Company manufactures Nylon Tyre Cord Fabric (NTCF) and Nylon Filament Yarn (NFY) in the synthetic yarn segment of the textile industry.

Nylon Tyre Cord Fabric (NTCF)

NTCF is used as reinforcement material in Bias/Cross ply tyres, which are primarily used in trucks, bus, two-three wheelers, and off-the-road (OTR) vehicles used for mining, forestry, farming, heavy earth moving etc.

The Indian Tyre Industry is set on a growth trajectory following the momentum in the automotive sector. The pace of growth has been further augmented by the cross-border strides made by the Indian tyre manufacturers. Indian tyre brands have created a mark in the European and, more recently, in the US markets. However, the volatile global geopolitical situation has slowed the pace of growth. In the domestic market, the infrastructure growth, and incentives from Government on EVs is expected to provide added impetus to the industry. OTR & Farm has shown promising potential aided by modernization and overall economic growth. Increasing exports of automobiles particularly two wheelers also augers well for tyre demand.

However, radialisation in Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (MHCV) has outpaced projections supported by continual improvement in road infrastructure and increased consumer awareness. Nevertheless, the last mile connectivity in the hinterlands through Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), expected growth in demand for two-wheelers & OTR segment are pegged to sustain the market for Bias tyres.

Nylon Filament Yarn (NFY)

The Nylon Filament Yarn industry in India is expected to grow at 6-7% in medium term. The demand for Nylon Filament Yarn in India is driven by various factors, including the growth of the textile industry, imports substitution for technical textiles and Defense fabrics, increasing demand for ethnic wear and rising popularity of athleisure and sportswear.

The Indian government’s Make in India campaign, which aims to promote domestic manufacturing, is also expected to drive the growth of the textile industry and the demand for nylon filament yarn in the country. The Indian market for athleisure and sportswear is growing rapidly, and nylon filament yarn is commonly used in the production of high-performance fabrics used in these applications. Draw textured nylon yarn (DTY) type would be the fastest growing segment in the Nylon 6 Filament Yarn market as it possesses the properties of both natural and synthetic fiber like high durability and high retention. Draw textured nylon yarn finds its application in sportswear, backpack, weaving fabric for clothes, lingerie, laces, home furnishings, and many others. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the nylon 6 filament yarn market.

However, the Indian nylon filament yarn industry also faces challenges, including fluctuating raw material prices, increasing competition from other synthetic fibers, and dependence on China for raw material. China has built-up significant over capacity in Nylon Filament Yarn and the Industry faces stiff competition from dumping by China in absence of any duty protection. Overall, while the Indian nylon filament yarn industry is expected to experience moderate growth in the coming years. The industry needs to focus on meeting changing consumer preferences for profitable growth.

Company Performance

In FY24, the performance of the Company was impacted by lower demand and pressure on margin. China, which is the major Nylon producer, witnessed lower demand and margin in Nylon value chain, leading to continued dumping by China at unremunerative prices. Higher variable costs, particularly high electricity rates, further exerted pressure on the margin. Demand for NTCF was also impacted due to lower exports and lower demand for farm tyres on account of below par monsoon. These factors cumulatively impacted the Earnings before interest, depreciation, and tax (EBIDTA). EBIDTA was down by 28% to Rs116 Crs. in FY 24 against Rs161 Crs in FY23.

Company Outlook

Easing inflation and expected normal monsoon are expected to boost rural demand leading to better two-wheeler and farm tyres demand and increase in discretionary spends. These augers well for demand of both NTCF and NFY.

The Company has successfully commissioned spinning capacities for Polyester High Modulus Low Shrinkage (HMLS) yarn in Mar’24 and will start process of approval for Polyester Tyre Cord Fabric (PTCF). Also, during the year, the Company started receiving electricity from its Group Captive Hybrid Power facility for its Bharuch plant. This has helped in reducing electricity costs. Significant Capex to increase NTCF capacity and diversification in PTCF along with new capacities of value-added products, modernization of the plants and augmented capacities will help the Company in delivering superior results.

Based on the green shoots visible and initiatives undertaken, the Company is cautiously optimistic of the medium-term outlook.

3. RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company has a robust Risk Management Policy and Procedure in place for effective identification and monitoring of risks and implementation of mitigation plans. Its objective is to identify, monitor and take mitigation measures on a timely basis with respect to the unforeseen events that may be potential business risks. It has been discussed in details in Integrated Report section.

4. SAFETY, HEALTH, ENVIRONMENT & SUSTAINABILITY Safety

The Company believes that ‘Life is precious, and we should care for it’. Therefore, the Company takes care of its impact on the safety of its employees, visitors, customers, vendors, those residing in proximity to our Company’s operations and plants and equipments. The Company has adopted safety as a culture by adopting structured approach, through leadership involvement. People at all levels, whether employees, contractors, service providers, suppliers, or the community, have been involved to bring those changes, which shows safety as one of the top priorities. The Safety Management System of the Company’s Pune and Bharuch sites are certified ISO 45001:2018. The Bharuch site is awarded with AEPS Safety Excellence Award 2024 (Gold Award) under Ankleshwar Environmental Preservation Society. Bharuch site is also awarded with National Safety award – Certificate of Appreciation by National Safety Council and Safety Excellence by Quality Circle Forum of India (Surat Chapter). The Key highlights of safety features adopted during the year are as follows: Encouraging reporting of near-miss, unsafe condition, unsafe action/safety observations.

Organizing safety promotional activities as awareness sessions / workshops, circulation of leaflets, bulletins and accident case studies etc. and safety motivational activities like campaigns, contests & competition, suggestion scheme etc. Displaying cautionary notices & warning signs.

Machine guarding & fencing, plant safety round & safety survey.

Shop floor safety training, leadership workshops and National Safety week celebration. Risk Assessment/HAZOP (Hazard & Operability Study)/JSA (Job Safety Analysis).

Fire prevention, protection & firefighting system and third-party fire safety audit.

Regular mock drill of emergency response plan & fire drill was conducted to check adequacy of emergency management system.

National Safety Week-2024 celebrated in which various special safety training programs were conducted like Electrical safety, Mechanical safety, Boiler safety, LPG safety & BBS. In the National Safety Week, CPR & First Aid training was organized by authorized doctor to our employees. Further, firefighting & accident prevention training was also imparted to neighboring small & medium scale industries.

Health

The Company actively pursues healthy and conducive work environment for all employees. Medical services are made accessible to all employees at both the plant sites.

Periodical health checkups are conducted across the workforce. The Company arranges periodic preventive health check-ups for its staff. Adequate personal protective equipment is also provided.

The Company emphasizes cleanliness, personal hygiene and good housekeeping. Mechanized means of control are used such as dust extraction, fume exhaust system and noise absorbers. The WASH Committee is constituted to monitor and review workplace sanitation, hygiene, and availability of safe drinking water.

To ensure effective safety management, the Company has its fire safety system, electricity system, JSA, HIRA, and IMS surveillance system audited by external agencies during the period under review. Occupational Health and Safety Management System of the Company’s Pune and Bharuch sites are certified ISO 45001:2018. MITR (Making Individuals and Team Resilient) Project provided and encouraged mental health education to all staff members at both the location.

Mental Health:

MPOWER - An initiative by Aditya Birla Education Trust, endeavors to be the movement to affect change. Our Company encourages and pursues actively towards creating awareness, advocate prevention and provide services with a professional, holistic and multidisciplinary approach. MITR, an initiative by MPOWER was recognized on the ABG Global platform in ABG HR Summit and bagged second prize in the category- "Popular Choice Best HR Practice"

Cyclothon

MPOWER initiated and Century Enka facilitated intercity Cyclothon. (Pune - Mumbai, 170 km) In a society where mental health often resides in the shadows, MPOWER is on a mission to bring it into the light. Cyclothon was not just about covering distances; it’s about covering ground in knowledge, understanding, and mental health literacy.

Everyone had their own reason for starting cycling. Whether it’s to improve fitness, build muscle or lose weight, many people start with a certain goal in mind. However, although the physical benefits are widely documented, what is often forgotten is how much it can benefit our mental health too;

• keeps stress at bay, • reduces anxiety,

• fights against depression, • boosts self-esteem, • prevents cognitive decline, • improves social life.

This year for the first time MPOWER initiated Intercity Cyclothon and Century Enka facilitated and participated in this event, where around 50 employees participated in a Joy ride and 8 employees participated in a long rid of 170 km.

Environment and Sustainability

The Company respects, protects and makes effort to restore environment. The Environment Management System of both Bharuch & Pune site is certified with ISO 14001:2015. Its structured risk management approach which encompasses identifying potential environmental risks, assessing their potential impact, mitigating them through taking timely action and continuous monitoring. During the year under review, consumption of water, fuel & resources, generation and treatment of wastewater, hazardous waste & gaseous emission was under SPCB norms. The Company is devoted to nurturing sustainable development and explores new ways of environment preservation, responsible use of non-renewable resources, rationalized energy consumption, accelerated water conservation, moderated use of finite fossil fuels and increased environment protection. The key highlights of activities for the period under review are as under:

1. Amendment for change of disposal path for pre-processing & co- processing of hazardous waste.

2. Installation of rainwater harvesting recharge wells, to recharge rainwater into ground.

3. Usage of renewable source of energy like Biofuel in Boilers & Thermic Fluid Heaters for steam and heat production in line with the Company’s endeavors toward energy conservation.

4. Installation of Solar Power Generation System of 1 MW.

5. Procurement of wind-solar (Hybrid) Power of 10.5 MW

6. Provision of Waste Heat Recovery System and VAM (Vapor Absorption Machine) for resources conservation.

7. Usage of High Calorific Hazardous Waste as fuel by Coprocessors.

8. Installation of Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) unit for treatment of process wastewater and its use in Process. Sewage is treated by STP and being used in green belt development.

9. Replacement of ODS by non ODS refrigerants.

10. Celebration of World Environment Day & Ozone Day in presence of Forest Department and State Pollution Control Board Officials.

11. Review & tracking of Pollution Prevention & Control system like stacks, ETP (Effluent Treatment Plant), STP (Sewage Treatment Plant) and ambient air by third party.

12. Assessment of third-party water Audit and Hydrogeological impact. 13. NTCF products fulfills the requirements of Annex XVII and XIV of the European Chemicals Regulation REACH (registration, evaluation, authorization and restriction of chemicals) & ECHA SVHC (European Chemical Agency - Substances of Very High Concern).

14. Nylon Textile product is OEKO–TEX S-100 Certified Product and fulfills Requirements of Annex XVII and XIV of the European Chemicals Regulation REACH & ECHA SVHC. For its Bharuch site, the Company has installed ZLD plant to conserve water and invested in 10.5 MW wind-solar hybrid Group Captive Scheme.

5. HUMAN RESOURCE AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

The Human Resource Department (HRD) function has been in the pivotal position. The Company’s employee is among the most-valued resource for its business operations.

Human Resource function is aligned and synched with the business plan of each function. The core values for the HR function are to be proactive & progressive, with the key focus being on internal customer delight.

The key initiatives in this pursuit are:

• Enriching learning & development interventions on the fronts of nurturing skills, capabilities and competencies of individuals and teams.

• Implementing progressive, objective and Enthusing Performance Management System to catalyse performance outcomes of employees.

• Strengthening the wellness & wellbeing interventions, not limiting to team members but their family members also, thereby addressing to work-life balance, physically & spiritually.

• Adding value in the Mediclaim Policy and Scholarship Programmes.

• Conducive employee relations resulting in not a single-man days’ loss during the year.

6. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND ITS ADEQUACY

The Company has in place adequate internal financial control systems, commensurate with the size, scale, and complexity of its operations. Internal control systems, comprising of policies and procedures, are designed to ensure adherence of the Company’s policies, safeguarding of its assets, optimal utilisation of resources prevention & detection of frauds, accuracy & completeness of accounting records, timely preparation of reliable financial information and compliances. The Audit Committee regularly reviews the internal financial controls. During the year, such controls were tested and no reportable material weakness in the operations was observed. The internal auditor also monitors and evaluates the efficacy and adequacy of internal control systems in the Company. The Audit Committee takes due cognizance of the observations made by the auditors and gives their suggestions for improvement. The suggestions of the Audit Committee are also considered for further strengthening of the control systems.

7. INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

The Company is contently leveraging technology to improve productivity, operational efficiency and in better decision-making. The cyber security and data privacy continue to remain the Company’s focus area and make necessary investments to secure its systems and information assets. The Company focuses on all three aspects i.e., People, Process and Technology, to secure the organization. Adequate cloud-based identity and data protection solutions were deployed to enable secure working of employees from anywhere. Access of all business applications using MFA (Multi Factor Authentication) helped to ensure authorized access. Deployment of collaborative solutions allowed seamless operations with internal and external stakeholders.

The Company increased coverage of modern workplace solutions based on cloud. The investments are made for AI driven quality inspection tools for prevention of defects as against detection. The Company is committed to leveraging the latest technologies to improve its performance.

8. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE I. Highlights

RsLacs

Particulars Standalone Consolidated 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 Net Revenue from 1,74,415 2,07,205 1,74,415 2,07,205 Operations Profit before 11,628 16,137 11,628 16,137 Depreciation, Financial >Cost, Exceptional Items and Tax Add/(Less): Depreciation (5,026) (4,122) (5,026) (4,122) Finance Cost (535) (235) (535) (235) Share of Loss in - - (314) (12) Associate (net of tax) Taxation (Net) (1,478) (2,736) (1,478) (2,736) Net Profit after Tax 4,589 9,044 4,275 9,032

a. Net Revenue from Operations

Net revenue for the year was lower by 16% on account of lower volume and realization both for NTCF and NFY. b. Profit before Depreciation, Financial Cost, Exceptional Items and Tax (PBIDT)

Lower sales and margin over raw material resulted in 28% lower PBIDT. c. Finance Cost

Higher finance cost is on account of loan taken for expansion projects.

II. Key Financial Ratios

Ratio 2023-24 2022-23 Explanation for change Debtors Turnover Ratio 8.38 9.02 Better management of debtors Inventory 7.62 8.38 Higher sales Turnover Ratio Interest Coverage Ratio 21.73 68.67 Lower PBIDT and higher interest in current year Operating Profit 3.29% 5.46% Lower margin Margin (On PBIT excl. Other Income) Net Profit Margin 2.65% 4.36% Lower margin Debt Equity Ratio 0.04 0.05 Lower Debt III. Return on Net Worth Return on Net 3.36% 6.84% Lower Net Profit Worth

9. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

The Company is committed to contributing towards global efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) outlined in the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Our CSR efforts are directed at community upliftment through cluster development approaches with a focus on Vocational training, education, upgradation of school infrastructure, healthcare and medical facility, women empowerment and rural infrastructure development. We have forged long-term partnerships with various NGOs working at grass root level and collaboration with government body at district level to ensure efficient, effective, and successful execution of CSR activities. This financial year we have collaborated with 49 Anganwadi’s, 67 schools, and more than 38 villages for implementing various CSR activities and reached out to about 20,605 people’s living in tribal belt and aspirational districts named Narmada.

1. Education and Skill Development a. Vocational Training

The Company focused on making a positive impact on the lives of the underprivileged youth by providing them with vocational training to develop their skills & scope of employment and improve their living standard. During the past few years many boy and girl students were trained and brightened their future in various technical fields. To smooth running of vocational training institutes, the Company has been supporting for making arrangement of the well trained and qualified instructors and extending financial support for procurement of machine, tools & tackles for vocational training during this financial year. With this support more than 130 students benefited under this project. Machinery support details are as following:

b. Poshanvahini Project

Engagement of Poshanvahini project is being executed through Anganwadi centers which comes under Child Development Services (ICDS) of Ministry of Women and Child Development. The Company has implemented this program in partnership with the Department of Women and Child Development (WCD), District Administration in Narmada. Which is located at tribal belt and aspirational districts, the project’s major goals are as follows: To strengthen the existing government program.

• To build the capacity of frontline workers to deliver effective services to Children up to 6 years of age, pregnant and lactating mothers, and adolescent girls.

• To encourage women empowerment providing employment to the Poshanvahini (woman assistant) to make them self-sustained. Project has covered Children up to prenatal to 6 years of age, catering to their needs in all domains of development i.e. health and nutrition. The project provided the employment to 50 women and strengthening the Anganwadi centers. This initiative benefited around 1,350 nos. of children up to prenatal to 6 years of age and overcome malnutrition concerns.

c. Shiksha Sathi Project

This project is implemented at tribal belt and in the aspirational district, Narmada in partnership of Education department under the Sarva Sikha Abhiyan. The Company sponsored 45 trained and qualified teachers in 45 primary schools located in an interior area of Narmada district, to provide quality education, reduce the drop out ratio among the children and fill the shortage of teachers in primary school. This project positively impacted 2100 students for acquiring quality education and getting employment opportunity to 45 young, trained, and qualified teachers of tribal belt and aspirational district, Narmada.

d. Shala Praveshutsav & Kanya Kenavani project

Shala Praveshutsav and Kanya Kelavani are unique initiatives taken by the State Government. Since 2002, both the programs are being organized by the Gujarat Government before starting the new session in June every year to encourage enrollment of eligible children in Std. 1st. and under this initiative the government aims to make sure that there should not be any drop out of the girl child for enrolling in the school. The Pravesutsav initiative is a celebration or welcome of the children who are enrolling for the first time in the school. Under this initiative we are collaborating with the government and providing uniform, shoes, school bags, water bottles, square notebooks, long books, note books, compass boxes, compass kit, slates, patty-pens, pencil boxes, drawing books, ball pens, sketch pens etc.

During this financial year 22 nos. of schools and 19 nos. of Anganwadi center were covered under this program which impacted around 1220 children with necessities of study materials.

e. School Infrastructure Development

The Company has supported in construction of classrooms/ laboratory and offices for commencing the higher secondary education in Cenka Samaj Kalyan Sanstha’s Rajashree Vidya Mandir located at Kaliyapura, Bamalla village, Bharuch district, this school is surrounded with tribal village and there were no adequate facilities for getting higher education and the children have no option but to travel long distance. By this initiative approx. 50 students will be benefited.

f. Renovation and construction School Toilet

There is an interior primary school located at Vali village. The Company has financially supported to construct toilet and urinals for girls and boys. The total beneficiaries are 48 children.

g. Financial support in construction of residential building for building for orphan and destitute children:

The Company supported the construction of residential building for orphan and destitute children being run and managed by "Snehwan".

2. Healthcare and Medical Programmes

Preventive healthcare is an important dimension of health that needs significant attention and investment from all sections of the society. It is a national health priority and a notified area under Schedule VII of the CSR Section 135 of the Companies Act. Preventive healthcare directly improves health, well-being and productivity of community, families, and individuals, that promotes equity by benefiting most of the disadvantaged and marginalized groups. It covers a range of public health activities focused on prevention of diseases, promotion of good health and strengthening of health systems. The Company has been providing preventive and curative healthcare services to the surrounding villages. The preventive healthcare services are executed by way of health camps, health education and awareness camps etc. These are as followings:

a. Eye Check-up and Cataract Operation Camp

Various Health camps were organized with the objectives of providing free medical check-up and medication to poor villagers and reinforce National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) under the Corporate Social Responsibility. The Company organized 4 eye check-up & cataract operation camps at Umalla, Asha, Rajpardi and Jhagadia villages of Bharuch district in which more than 20 villages have participated. A total of 1019 patients checkup was done and out of these 82 patients undergone cataract operation. Moreover, 790 patients were given spectacles on the spot free of cost in the camp. b. Blood Donation Camp

To wipe off the scarcity of blood and ensure availability of safe and quality blood, the Company organized a blood donation camps in the premises of its Bharuch site in association with Red Cross Society, Rajpipla-Narmada Dist. Wherein the Company’s employees donated 65 no. of blood Plasma units, which will use for needy one life survival in emergency situation. c. Medical Aid

Distributed Walker, Walking Sticks, KneeCap, LS Belt, Face Mask & Skin care soap etc. for beggars to improve their health at Pune to 300 beggars for a healthy living near its Pune plant.

Distributed Weighing Scale & Cotton Mask at Pune for a hygiene & healthy living in nearby area. Donated free medicines to homeopathic dispensary situated near its Pune site.

d. Women’s hygiene (Distribution of sanitary Napkins)

Women in the rural areas are not aware about using sanitary napkins and also the cost of such napkins are not affordable by these poor women residing in tribal belt and thus, are getting developed with several diseases. With this initiative the Company has not only been providing the sanitary napkins free of cost but also creating awareness as how to use and repercussion when it is not used through an NGO, Dev Foundation. To overcome all these reasons and to encourage women and girls to use sanitary napkins for better menstrual hygiene the Company distributed 62500 nos. of sanitary napkins and arranged awareness session to the underprivileged women and girls to make it a habit to use sanitary napkins during menstrual period. Total 826 women from Bamalla, Kaliyapura, Tavadi, Shir, Raisangpura, Vali, Umalla and Vaghpura Villages were benefited.

e. Support in eradication of T.B.

The World Health Organization has a vision to eliminate T. B from the world by 2030.In this regard, our Prime minister aimed to eradicate Tuberculosis from our country by 2025. To achieve this, our Company had adopted two talukas i.e., Jhagadia and Netrang of Bharuch district. All the patients of these talukas are given a government approved nutrition kit every month and the significant no of cases has been reduced.

In this Financial year we have 457 (Jhagadia - 251 & Netrang

206) T.B patients were registered in these talukas and the Company has distributed nutrition kit to all the available patients every month i.e total 1557 nos. which resulted about 102 TB patients recovered from both Taluka (Jhagadia - 49 and Netrang - 53) and success ratio is 86% and 90% in Jhagadia and Netrang Taluka respectively. For this remarkable work, appreciation certificate and Trophy awarded by central Minister of State -Finance in presence of MP, MLA, Collector and other officials in a Government program on 26-11-2023.

f. Financial Support to Old Age Home

To establish and operate old age homes for destitute and needy senior citizens, for providing social security and a safe living environment for those who may not have family support. The Company has financially supported Old Age Home located at Ahmedabad district, Gujarat. This financial support is impacted to around 25 old age people residing at this old age home.

g. Financial support to Aditya Birla Education Trust to support their initiative for improvement of Mental Health.

3. Rural Infrastructure a. High Mask Tower

Bharuch site is located at tribal area and far away from the city, there is always major concern of nearby village’s people for streetlight for freely and safe movement of people in the midnight. To resolve this issue the Company has installed 17 high mask light towers in 10 villages in vicinity of its Bharuch site. As a result of this initiative a total of 3,150 people are benefited by freely and safely moving at that area now.

b. Panchayat office renovation

Our Company is situated within the boundary of Bamalla Gram Panchayat. Panchyat and the Panchayat office was very old and required renovation, it might be the major concern of the villagers for big accident due to the present condition of the building. The Company has supported financially to the Panchayat for renovation of Panchayat office and constructed it successfully. It has impacted around 700 peoples of Panchayat and get fearless services from Panchayat currently.

c. Check dam cleaning and renovation.

There are two check dams at Vali village near the Bharuch site.

These check dams have capacity to store more water for leveling the ground water, but it was in such condition that not enough water was getting stored in these check dams. The Company has supported the cleaning and renovating of these two check dams successfully and therefore, enough water is seen in these check dams which will be used for irrigation, cattle feed, and other work. A total of 2,000 people benefitted and getting enough irrigation water for farming as well as establishing drinking water for domestic and wild animals.

d. Installation of CCTV cameras

The geographical area of the Umalla village is touched by the main road - Bharuch to Rajpipla and Vadodara. Surrounding villagers are used to using crossroad as transportation for their routine movement. It is the busiest crossroad and one of the major public movement areas located at tribal area of nearby villages. With the view to keep vigilance the Company has established 4 nos. of CCTV cameras at Umalla crossroad with a coordination of Panchayat and Police station, Umalla. It benefited to around 1500 people of nearby area for safe movement.

e. Road Construction

A 250 mtr. length shortcut road constructed to reduce distance between Raisingpura to Umalla under the CSR project at Raisingpura village. After construction of the road total 3,000 people are benefited and saved their time and fuel cost.

f. Disaster Management

There was sudden discharged of 20 cusec water from the Sardar Sarovar dam to control inflow, resulting sudden heavy flood at the villages situated at the bank of Narmada river. We are the first initiator who supported the affected people by distributing 600 grocery kits. By doing so 1,800 people have got immediate relief in the crises.