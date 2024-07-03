iifl-logo-icon 1
Himatsingka Seide Ltd Share Price

192.8
(-4.46%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:34:56 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open201.8
  • Day's High201.8
  • 52 Wk High231.3
  • Prev. Close201.8
  • Day's Low192.2
  • 52 Wk Low 114.5
  • Turnover (lac)1,032.83
  • P/E28.62
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value176.46
  • EPS7.05
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,424.31
  • Div. Yield0.1
View All Historical Data
Himatsingka Seide Ltd KEY RATIOS

Himatsingka Seide Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.25

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Himatsingka Seide Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Himatsingka Seide Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:54 AM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.18%

Foreign: 0.18%

Indian: 37.05%

Non-Promoter- 24.97%

Institutions: 24.97%

Non-Institutions: 37.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Himatsingka Seide Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

49.23

49.23

49.23

49.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,736.16

1,618.06

1,660.8

1,509.95

Net Worth

1,785.39

1,667.29

1,710.03

1,559.18

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,681.9

1,600.76

1,608.02

1,398.07

yoy growth (%)

5.06

-0.45

15.01

36.78

Raw materials

-843.49

-647.2

-871.07

-814.38

As % of sales

50.15

40.43

54.17

58.25

Employee costs

-206.11

-204.04

-137.65

-115.04

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

81.32

229.87

293.6

244.89

Depreciation

-108.87

-91.11

-55.29

-42.99

Tax paid

-27.57

-71.81

-87.54

-68.05

Working capital

-139.46

33.11

90.08

337.3

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.06

-0.45

15.01

36.78

Op profit growth

-20.58

0.25

24.15

27.99

EBIT growth

-40.96

4.62

18.18

25.42

Net profit growth

-63.34

-28.83

16.51

26.7

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,841.45

2,677.74

3,183.95

2,258.32

2,357.93

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,841.45

2,677.74

3,183.95

2,258.32

2,357.93

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

21.13

75.02

19.62

14.21

61.72

View Annually Results

Himatsingka Seide Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Himatsingka Seide Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

D K Himatsingka

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Shrikant Himatsingka

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sridhar Muthukrishnan

Independent Director

Sandhya Vasudevan

Independent Director

Harminder Sahni

Nominee

Manish Joshi

Independent Director

Ravi Kumar

Executive Director

S Shanmuga Sundaram

Independent Director

Shyam Powar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Himatsingka Seide Ltd

Summary

Himatsingka Seide Limited was incorporated on January 23, 1985 and was promoted by Ajoy Kumar Himatsingka and Dinesh Himatsingka. Himatsingka Seide is an India-based company, which is engaged in manufacturing of home textile products, mainly in bedding, drapery and upholstery products, made of cotton, silk, and blends. Their products include silk/blended fabrics, spun silk/blended yarn, bed linen fabric and bed linen sets. The company products are offered across Germany, France, England, Italy, South America, Australia and USA. As on March 31, 2019, the Company had subsidiaries, namely Himatsingka Wovens Pvt Ltd, Himatsingka Holdings NA Inc, Himatsingka America Inc.,and Himatsingka Europe Pvt. Ltd.The company operates through their spinning and weaving divisions. Himatsingka Filati, the spinning division, was established in technical collaboration with Filati Buratti of Italy, which produces a wide range of regular and fancy 100% silk and silk blended yarns and the weaving division offers yarn dyed decorative, bridal and fashion fabrics. The entire operation of winding, doubling, twisting, dyeing, weaving and finishing is integrated under one roof.In March 1993, the company came out with a rights issue at a premium to part-finance their expansion and to augment funds for meeting long-term working capital requirements.During the year 1997-98, the company successfully implemented 600,000 square meters of weaving capacity at a cost of Rs 20.20 crore. Also, the company set up 2 u
Company FAQs

What is the Himatsingka Seide Ltd share price today?

The Himatsingka Seide Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹192.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Himatsingka Seide Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Himatsingka Seide Ltd is ₹2424.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Himatsingka Seide Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Himatsingka Seide Ltd is 28.62 and 1.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Himatsingka Seide Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Himatsingka Seide Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Himatsingka Seide Ltd is ₹114.5 and ₹231.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Himatsingka Seide Ltd?

Himatsingka Seide Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.63%, 3 Years at -7.22%, 1 Year at 16.88%, 6 Month at 42.33%, 3 Month at 37.93% and 1 Month at 4.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Himatsingka Seide Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Himatsingka Seide Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 37.25 %
Institutions - 24.98 %
Public - 37.78 %

