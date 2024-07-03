Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹201.8
Prev. Close₹201.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,032.83
Day's High₹201.8
Day's Low₹192.2
52 Week's High₹231.3
52 Week's Low₹114.5
Book Value₹176.46
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,424.31
P/E28.62
EPS7.05
Divi. Yield0.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
49.23
49.23
49.23
49.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,736.16
1,618.06
1,660.8
1,509.95
Net Worth
1,785.39
1,667.29
1,710.03
1,559.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,681.9
1,600.76
1,608.02
1,398.07
yoy growth (%)
5.06
-0.45
15.01
36.78
Raw materials
-843.49
-647.2
-871.07
-814.38
As % of sales
50.15
40.43
54.17
58.25
Employee costs
-206.11
-204.04
-137.65
-115.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
81.32
229.87
293.6
244.89
Depreciation
-108.87
-91.11
-55.29
-42.99
Tax paid
-27.57
-71.81
-87.54
-68.05
Working capital
-139.46
33.11
90.08
337.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.06
-0.45
15.01
36.78
Op profit growth
-20.58
0.25
24.15
27.99
EBIT growth
-40.96
4.62
18.18
25.42
Net profit growth
-63.34
-28.83
16.51
26.7
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,841.45
2,677.74
3,183.95
2,258.32
2,357.93
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,841.45
2,677.74
3,183.95
2,258.32
2,357.93
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
21.13
75.02
19.62
14.21
61.72
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
D K Himatsingka
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Shrikant Himatsingka
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sridhar Muthukrishnan
Independent Director
Sandhya Vasudevan
Independent Director
Harminder Sahni
Nominee
Manish Joshi
Independent Director
Ravi Kumar
Executive Director
S Shanmuga Sundaram
Independent Director
Shyam Powar
Reports by Himatsingka Seide Ltd
Summary
Himatsingka Seide Limited was incorporated on January 23, 1985 and was promoted by Ajoy Kumar Himatsingka and Dinesh Himatsingka. Himatsingka Seide is an India-based company, which is engaged in manufacturing of home textile products, mainly in bedding, drapery and upholstery products, made of cotton, silk, and blends. Their products include silk/blended fabrics, spun silk/blended yarn, bed linen fabric and bed linen sets. The company products are offered across Germany, France, England, Italy, South America, Australia and USA. As on March 31, 2019, the Company had subsidiaries, namely Himatsingka Wovens Pvt Ltd, Himatsingka Holdings NA Inc, Himatsingka America Inc.,and Himatsingka Europe Pvt. Ltd.The company operates through their spinning and weaving divisions. Himatsingka Filati, the spinning division, was established in technical collaboration with Filati Buratti of Italy, which produces a wide range of regular and fancy 100% silk and silk blended yarns and the weaving division offers yarn dyed decorative, bridal and fashion fabrics. The entire operation of winding, doubling, twisting, dyeing, weaving and finishing is integrated under one roof.In March 1993, the company came out with a rights issue at a premium to part-finance their expansion and to augment funds for meeting long-term working capital requirements.During the year 1997-98, the company successfully implemented 600,000 square meters of weaving capacity at a cost of Rs 20.20 crore. Also, the company set up 2 u
Read More
The Himatsingka Seide Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹192.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Himatsingka Seide Ltd is ₹2424.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Himatsingka Seide Ltd is 28.62 and 1.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Himatsingka Seide Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Himatsingka Seide Ltd is ₹114.5 and ₹231.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Himatsingka Seide Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.63%, 3 Years at -7.22%, 1 Year at 16.88%, 6 Month at 42.33%, 3 Month at 37.93% and 1 Month at 4.24%.
