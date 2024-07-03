Summary

Himatsingka Seide Limited was incorporated on January 23, 1985 and was promoted by Ajoy Kumar Himatsingka and Dinesh Himatsingka. Himatsingka Seide is an India-based company, which is engaged in manufacturing of home textile products, mainly in bedding, drapery and upholstery products, made of cotton, silk, and blends. Their products include silk/blended fabrics, spun silk/blended yarn, bed linen fabric and bed linen sets. The company products are offered across Germany, France, England, Italy, South America, Australia and USA. As on March 31, 2019, the Company had subsidiaries, namely Himatsingka Wovens Pvt Ltd, Himatsingka Holdings NA Inc, Himatsingka America Inc.,and Himatsingka Europe Pvt. Ltd.The company operates through their spinning and weaving divisions. Himatsingka Filati, the spinning division, was established in technical collaboration with Filati Buratti of Italy, which produces a wide range of regular and fancy 100% silk and silk blended yarns and the weaving division offers yarn dyed decorative, bridal and fashion fabrics. The entire operation of winding, doubling, twisting, dyeing, weaving and finishing is integrated under one roof.In March 1993, the company came out with a rights issue at a premium to part-finance their expansion and to augment funds for meeting long-term working capital requirements.During the year 1997-98, the company successfully implemented 600,000 square meters of weaving capacity at a cost of Rs 20.20 crore. Also, the company set up 2 u

Read More