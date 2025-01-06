iifl-logo-icon 1
Himatsingka Seide Ltd Cash Flow Statement

184.74
(-8.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Himatsing. Seide FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

81.32

229.87

293.6

244.89

Depreciation

-108.87

-91.11

-55.29

-42.99

Tax paid

-27.57

-71.81

-87.54

-68.05

Working capital

-139.46

33.11

90.08

337.3

Other operating items

Operating

-194.57

100.04

240.84

471.14

Capital expenditure

188.43

821.64

997.98

294.68

Free cash flow

-6.14

921.68

1,238.82

765.82

Equity raised

2,896.48

2,464.23

2,006.64

1,702.45

Investing

300.38

163.84

194.8

-63.78

Financing

-132.27

592.12

720.42

431.61

Dividends paid

0

0

24.61

24.61

Net in cash

3,058.44

4,141.88

4,185.29

2,860.72

