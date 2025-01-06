Himatsingka Seide Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
81.32
229.87
293.6
244.89
Depreciation
-108.87
-91.11
-55.29
-42.99
Tax paid
-27.57
-71.81
-87.54
-68.05
Working capital
-139.46
33.11
90.08
337.3
Other operating items
Operating
-194.57
100.04
240.84
471.14
Capital expenditure
188.43
821.64
997.98
294.68
Free cash flow
-6.14
921.68
1,238.82
765.82
Equity raised
2,896.48
2,464.23
2,006.64
1,702.45
Investing
300.38
163.84
194.8
-63.78
Financing
-132.27
592.12
720.42
431.61
Dividends paid
0
0
24.61
24.61
Net in cash
3,058.44
4,141.88
4,185.29
2,860.72
