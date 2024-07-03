Himatsingka Seide Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
2,144.59
1,988.09
2,419.17
1,512.28
1,948.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,144.59
1,988.09
2,419.17
1,512.28
1,948.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
15.2
80.65
9.6
12.21
24.92
Total Income
2,159.79
2,068.74
2,428.77
1,524.49
1,973.89
Total Expenditure
1,693
1,847
1,989.31
1,350.98
1,606.2
PBIDT
466.79
221.74
439.46
173.51
367.69
Interest
213.62
208.8
131.15
137.65
141.21
PBDT
253.17
12.94
308.31
35.86
226.48
Depreciation
120.46
124.03
118.46
115.02
87.82
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
26.3
0.19
44.32
6.68
46.11
Deferred Tax
17.32
-24.86
12.75
5.08
10.46
Reported Profit After Tax
89.09
-86.42
132.78
-90.92
82.09
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
89.09
-86.42
132.78
-90.92
82.09
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
-24.08
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
89.09
-86.42
132.78
-90.92
106.17
EPS (Unit Curr.)
9.05
-8.78
13.49
-9.23
8.34
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
49.23
49.23
49.23
49.23
49.23
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
21.76
11.15
18.16
11.47
18.86
PBDTM(%)
11.8
0.65
12.74
2.37
11.62
PATM(%)
4.15
-4.34
5.48
-6.01
4.21
