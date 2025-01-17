iifl-logo-icon 1
Himatsingka Seide Ltd Key Ratios

177.9
(0.33%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.22

4.84

5.17

13.16

Op profit growth

-30.8

-6.91

18.77

27.86

EBIT growth

-57.31

-10.44

18.44

34.48

Net profit growth

-502.56

-93.42

10.72

45.38

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

12.79

17.71

19.94

17.66

EBIT margin

6.67

14.97

17.53

15.56

Net profit margin

-2.36

0.56

8.96

8.51

RoCE

3.61

8.98

12.82

14.6

RoNW

-0.99

0.25

4.39

4.65

RoA

-0.31

0.08

1.63

1.99

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-5.42

1.35

20.48

18.5

Dividend per share

0.5

0.5

2.5

2.5

Cash EPS

-20.9

-11.47

13.17

12.6

Book value per share

133.58

138.13

124.67

108.39

Valuation ratios

P/E

-26.73

44.03

17.08

18.42

P/CEPS

-6.93

-5.18

26.55

27.04

P/B

1.08

0.43

2.8

3.14

EV/EBIDTA

12.84

7.02

11.93

11.71

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

12.2

13.51

Tax payout

101.43

-45.41

-30.58

-23.91

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

36.29

16.77

13.58

11.01

Inventory days

152.16

160.81

141.52

114.2

Creditor days

-105.47

-75.91

-65.65

-48.92

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.85

-1.81

-3.79

-3.55

Net debt / equity

1.87

2.04

1.72

1.14

Net debt / op. profit

8.53

6.66

4.72

3.23

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-54.8

-47.99

-52.71

-57.36

Employee costs

-11.48

-11.87

-9.29

-9.23

Other costs

-20.91

-22.41

-18.03

-15.73

