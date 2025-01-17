Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.22
4.84
5.17
13.16
Op profit growth
-30.8
-6.91
18.77
27.86
EBIT growth
-57.31
-10.44
18.44
34.48
Net profit growth
-502.56
-93.42
10.72
45.38
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
12.79
17.71
19.94
17.66
EBIT margin
6.67
14.97
17.53
15.56
Net profit margin
-2.36
0.56
8.96
8.51
RoCE
3.61
8.98
12.82
14.6
RoNW
-0.99
0.25
4.39
4.65
RoA
-0.31
0.08
1.63
1.99
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-5.42
1.35
20.48
18.5
Dividend per share
0.5
0.5
2.5
2.5
Cash EPS
-20.9
-11.47
13.17
12.6
Book value per share
133.58
138.13
124.67
108.39
Valuation ratios
P/E
-26.73
44.03
17.08
18.42
P/CEPS
-6.93
-5.18
26.55
27.04
P/B
1.08
0.43
2.8
3.14
EV/EBIDTA
12.84
7.02
11.93
11.71
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
12.2
13.51
Tax payout
101.43
-45.41
-30.58
-23.91
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
36.29
16.77
13.58
11.01
Inventory days
152.16
160.81
141.52
114.2
Creditor days
-105.47
-75.91
-65.65
-48.92
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.85
-1.81
-3.79
-3.55
Net debt / equity
1.87
2.04
1.72
1.14
Net debt / op. profit
8.53
6.66
4.72
3.23
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-54.8
-47.99
-52.71
-57.36
Employee costs
-11.48
-11.87
-9.29
-9.23
Other costs
-20.91
-22.41
-18.03
-15.73
