Himatsingka Seide Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
49.23
49.23
49.23
49.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,736.16
1,618.06
1,660.8
1,509.95
Net Worth
1,785.39
1,667.29
1,710.03
1,559.18
Minority Interest
Debt
2,750.27
2,610.32
2,641.96
2,326.89
Deferred Tax Liability Net
324.49
317.76
308.25
280.73
Total Liabilities
4,860.15
4,595.37
4,660.24
4,166.8
Fixed Assets
2,255.95
2,358.5
2,481.61
2,560.18
Intangible Assets
Investments
975.34
966.09
968.87
888.8
Deferred Tax Asset Net
218.21
230.75
205
206.71
Networking Capital
1,252.45
938.8
842.01
387.02
Inventories
408.17
227.7
411.01
333.23
Inventory Days
72.31
Sundry Debtors
1,570.63
1,275.88
951.39
663.12
Debtor Days
143.9
Other Current Assets
483.88
433.07
567.75
441.59
Sundry Creditors
-830.8
-639.07
-659.33
-636.66
Creditor Days
138.16
Other Current Liabilities
-379.43
-358.78
-428.81
-414.26
Cash
158.21
101.22
162.74
124.1
Total Assets
4,860.16
4,595.36
4,660.23
4,166.81
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.