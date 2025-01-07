Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,681.9
1,600.76
1,608.02
1,398.07
yoy growth (%)
5.06
-0.45
15.01
36.78
Raw materials
-843.49
-647.2
-871.07
-814.38
As % of sales
50.15
40.43
54.17
58.25
Employee costs
-206.11
-204.04
-137.65
-115.04
As % of sales
12.25
12.74
8.56
8.22
Other costs
-326.22
-364.12
-214.86
-159.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.39
22.74
13.36
11.37
Operating profit
306.06
385.38
384.42
309.62
OPM
18.19
24.07
23.9
22.14
Depreciation
-108.87
-91.11
-55.29
-42.99
Interest expense
-143.91
-151.64
-71.04
-63.65
Other income
28.05
87.24
35.51
41.92
Profit before tax
81.32
229.87
293.6
244.89
Taxes
-27.57
-71.81
-87.54
-68.05
Tax rate
-33.9
-31.24
-29.81
-27.78
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
53.75
158.05
206.05
176.84
Exceptional items
0
-11.41
0
0
Net profit
53.75
146.64
206.05
176.84
yoy growth (%)
-63.34
-28.83
16.51
26.7
NPM
3.19
9.16
12.81
12.64
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.