iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Himatsingka Seide Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

188.98
(2.30%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:04:58 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Himatsingka Seide Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,681.9

1,600.76

1,608.02

1,398.07

yoy growth (%)

5.06

-0.45

15.01

36.78

Raw materials

-843.49

-647.2

-871.07

-814.38

As % of sales

50.15

40.43

54.17

58.25

Employee costs

-206.11

-204.04

-137.65

-115.04

As % of sales

12.25

12.74

8.56

8.22

Other costs

-326.22

-364.12

-214.86

-159.01

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.39

22.74

13.36

11.37

Operating profit

306.06

385.38

384.42

309.62

OPM

18.19

24.07

23.9

22.14

Depreciation

-108.87

-91.11

-55.29

-42.99

Interest expense

-143.91

-151.64

-71.04

-63.65

Other income

28.05

87.24

35.51

41.92

Profit before tax

81.32

229.87

293.6

244.89

Taxes

-27.57

-71.81

-87.54

-68.05

Tax rate

-33.9

-31.24

-29.81

-27.78

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

53.75

158.05

206.05

176.84

Exceptional items

0

-11.41

0

0

Net profit

53.75

146.64

206.05

176.84

yoy growth (%)

-63.34

-28.83

16.51

26.7

NPM

3.19

9.16

12.81

12.64

Himatsing. Seide : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Himatsingka Seide Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.